Gurmeet Choudhary Says Our 'Ramayan' Was Technically More Advanced Than Arun Govil Starrer

After Doordarshan announced the re-run of the 80s' hit show, Ramayan, the news took the internet by storm. Recently, another channel started re-telecasting 2008's hit show Ramayan, starring Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee. In a recent media interaction, the actors expressed their gratitude and compared their show with the 80s' Ramayan.

Gurmeet Choudhary talks about the technical aspect

Interestingly, Gurmeet Choudhary said that it is a wonderful feeling that his show is rerunning for television audiences. Adding further, he said that Ramayan came to him at the beginning of his career and he had no option to choose from. He never realised that the show would become so impactful and make the lead actors household names at that time.

In further conversation, Gurmeet Choudhary was asked if the viewers will be able to enjoy both the versions of Ramayan simultaneously, to which he replied that both the versions have been made by the same makers. So, the sentiment and authentic content continue to be the same. On the other side, he also added that considering the times in which both the shows were shot, the 2008's show was shot with better technical equipment.

Elaborating about the same, the 33-year-old said that the 2008's version has been the most recent. And, people in the age group of 17 to 37 years have all watched it, which makes the show more relatable. Ending the conversation he said that the lead actors of 2008's Ramayan are thankful to have played those characters 10 years ago. His wife and actor Debina Bonnerjee, who played Sita in the 2008's edition, said that they are grateful that at the time of panic, people are getting to see Ramayan.

