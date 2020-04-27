When 'Ramayan' director Ramanand Sagar showcased acting skills on the show, watch video

Right from Charlie Chaplin to Bradley Cooper, or Raj Kapoor to Ajay Devgn, there have numerous artists who have performed in front of the camera, while wielding the director’s microphone as well. At the same time, there are directors like Subhash Ghai would feature in cameos in their own films. While these facts are well-known, a lesser-known fact perhaps was that even Ramayan director Ramanand Sagar had also displayed his acting skills previously.

READ: Ramayan Director Ramanand Sagar's Relation With Vidhu Vinod Chopra; Check Details

A video of the iconic director from the related show Uttar Ramayan has surfaced on social media. The video posted by Doordarshan National on its Twitter handle depicts the celebration of Lord Ram’s return from exile after 14 years. Along with the people, Gods like Shiv and Hanuman are also singing to Lord Ram in the video.

And towards the end of the video, one can see Ramanand Sagar also dressed as a god, along with others Gods on the clouds. Be it confidence or innocence, Ramanand Sagar justified the small but significant part brilliantly.

READ:Ramayan's 'Sita' Posts Pic With Ramanand Sagar, Netizens Notice the 'photobombers'

Watch the video here (Ramanand Sagar’s part from 3.42 minutes)

READ:After Ramayan & Mahabharat, Fans Thrilled As Ramanand Sagar's 'Shri Krishna' Returns On DD

Ramayan has become a part of Indian households again after it was re-telecast from March 28 to keep audiences entertained during the COVID-19 lockdown. The show is currently the most-watched serial on Indian TV after achieving the highest-rated premiere in five years.

The above video was posted on April 19, the date on which Uttar Ramayan also started being re-telecast. While the major characters and actors of even Uttar Ramayan are the same, the story focuses on the incidents in the life of Ram-Sita’s sons Luv and Kush.

Uttar Ramayan airs on Doordarshan National at 9 am and 9 pm everyday.

READ:Paresh Rawal Convinced Arvind Trivedi To Essay Raavan In Ramanand Sagar’s ‘Ramayan’

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.