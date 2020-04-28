'Ramayan's Sita recalls cast being honoured for the first time, says 'we made history'

Arun Govil’s statement about not receiving any award for Ramayan recently went viral, making fans trend #AwardforRamayan. While that’s about Ram, Sita recalled the moment when the cast was felicitated for the first time. Though not exactly a state honour as her co-star referred to, Dipika Chikhalia felt it was equivalent to ‘creating history.’

READ: When 'Ramayan's Sita Dipika Chikhalia Posed With PM Narendra Modi, LK Advani

Dipika took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of the team, including Arun Govil, director Ramanand Sagar along with former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. The actor recalled that day she felt that the stars were part of a ‘legacy’ of Ramayan, when he received a call from Delhi to meet the Prime Minister.

Here’s the post

READ: Before Ramayan, 'Lakshman' Sunil Lahiri & 'Sita' Dipika Chikhalia Had Romanced On-screen?

The record-breaking return of Ramayan to keep audiences occupied amid the national lockdown has made Dipika and the other stars of the ‘80s-’90s show household names again. Many of Dipika’s pictures have been going viral.

READ: Ramayan's 'Sita' Posts Pic With Ramanand Sagar, Netizens Notice the 'photobombers'

Though she posted with a Congress leader here, she had contested on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket for the Baroda assembly constituency in 1990. She had also won the elections and recently her pictures with another former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, current PM Narendra Modi and veteran BJP leader LK Advani had gone viral.

An old pic when I stood for election from baroda now called as Vadodara extreme right is our PM narendra modi ji nxt to hom was LK Advaniji and me and nalin bhatt in charge of the election @narendramodi @pmo#lkadvani##contest#election#ramayan pic.twitter.com/H5PsttaodC — Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala (@ChikhliaDipika) April 12, 2020

Memories 😊 A great man I was blessed to met @PMOIndia @nitin_gadkari pic.twitter.com/rBEoJrpOqY — Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala (@ChikhliaDipika) April 18, 2020

Incidentally, even Rajeev Khandelwal had recently posted a pic with Rajiv Gandhi, reminiscing being awared by the former PM for a school’s essay-writing competition.

READ: Sita From 'Ramayan' Aka Dipika Chikhlia's Marriage Was Attended By THIS Bollywood Star

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.