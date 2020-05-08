'Ramayan': Sunil Lahiri Reveals How A Bird Pooping & His Dhoti Slipping Off Led To Retakes

After setting records galore with its return, Ramayan is once again airing on TV, this time on Star Plus. One of the stars to become household names once again has been Sunil Lahri, who played the character of Lakshman. The actor has started an interesting feature, sharing fun-filled anecdotes of the behind the scenes after every day’s episode.

For the first episode, Sunil Lahri through a video shared that he had travelled to the location by train, before being picked up by a vehicle. He stated that the studio was completely at an isolated location. The actor added that he had excitement to try on the costumes and the 'mukut,' but it did not fit anyone, after which the related changes were made.

Lahri shared that the scene of Dashrath in the episode was shot at a isolated beach, something he was left mesmerised by.

Sharing some old experience after watching first episode of Ramayan on Star Plus pic.twitter.com/6iEsUAjNfP — Sunil lahri (@LahriSunil) May 5, 2020

About the second episode, he shared how he and the others would distract the character playing Guru Vashisht by making funny faces. Sunil Dalvi, the character playing Guru Vashisht, would struggle to hold his laughter and director Ramanand Sagar would get angry at him.

The actor, however, saved his co-stars by answering that he was feeling ticklish because of his fake beard. Sunil Lahiri also revealed that with the shoots taking place under trees, once a bird poop on one of the artists led to rearrangements of the costume, leading to retakes and delaying the shoot.

Ramayan ke second episode ki shooting ke dauran ki mastiyan pic.twitter.com/DmpIoxtHYP — Sunil lahri (@LahriSunil) May 6, 2020

For the third episode, he revealed how his own dhoti opened up during the scene of the arrival of Lakshman from the ashram to the rath mahal. However, he asked the actor playing Shatrughan to hold his dhoti and save the situation.

He also recalled the ‘snan’ sequence and how those applying chandan to him would make him feel ticklish in the armpits, leading to several retakes. Lahri said that he'd laugh out loud after completing the scene somehow.

Ramayan episode 3 behind the scene dhoti Aur snaan Ka Rahasya pic.twitter.com/8AzsuTJtAh — Sunil lahri (@LahriSunil) May 7, 2020

For the fourth episode, he shared that whenever he’d bow to Janak Maharaj, his mukut used to fall off repeatedly and it was then fitted with packing to fix it.

Another anecdote about the episode was how a dog used to repeatedly come in during the shooting of Ram and Sita meeting for the first time in the garden. Some crew members were asked to keep the dog at bay, to avoid more retakes. Another highlight was Sunil Lahri tickling the feet of the character playing Vishwamitra mischievously during the sequence of massaging his feet.

Ramayan episode 4 ke shooting ke dauran Ke Kise pic.twitter.com/RyegdT9KCl — Sunil lahri (@LahriSunil) May 8, 2020

Ramayan airs on Star Plus at 7.30 PM everyday. Earlier, the airing of the serial on Doordarshan was watched by 7.7 crore viewers. It’d be interesting to see if a similar figure can be achieved again.

