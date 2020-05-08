'Uttar Ramayan' Proves To Be As Successful As 'Ramayan', Fetches Big Numbers

After the successful re-run of Ramayan, now Uttar Ramayan has also proved to be as triumphant as the former show. After Ramayan's TRP topped the charts, it is now being reported that Uttar Ramayan's TRP has been doing equally great. Read details:

Uttar Ramayan proves to be as successful as Ramayan

Ramayan ended after a marvellous run with huge numbers. Now, Uttar Ramayan has reportedly took over the reins. As per reports, Uttar Ramayana has also received a great response in urban areas. Moreover, the much-acclaimed show, Mahabharata, bagged the third position on the chart and Mahima Shanidev K the fourth.

Meanwhile, reports claim that DD National's show Uttar Ramayana has achieved the top position with 24080 impressions. Whereas Mahabharata got the second position with massive impressions. Show Baba Aiso Var Kho reportedly fetched great impressions as well in the fifth position. Just like Ramayan's TRP, even Uttar Ramayan topped the charts after the re-telecasted shows proved to be widely binge-watched by television goers.

Significantly, Uttar Ramayana has made several records after being re-telecasted. Ramayan also rewrote the history of Indian Television with its extra-ordinary ratings since the re-run. Not just turning out to be the most-watched shows in the last four years, the success of the shows have made them the most-followed dramas amid the COVID-19 lockdown. While Ramayan was reportedly on a record-breaking spree after taking on the highest ratings for a premiere in five years, now the latest reports claim that Uttar Ramayan is also the most-watched serial across the world.

Will Ram recognise his sons ? Will Lav and Kush see their father in the war?

Does war between father and sons become inevitable? Find out in #UttarRamayan on @DDNational NOW pic.twitter.com/T3tdHQfso3 — Doordarshan National (@DDNational) May 1, 2020

For the unversed, Uttar Ramayan, also known as Luv Kush, is based on the last book of Ramayan - the Uttara Kanda. The book shows Lord Ram's coronation and especially follows the lives of his twins, Luv and Kush. It was written, produced, and directed by Ramanand Sagar.

