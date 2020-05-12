For Ramayan's 'Swayamvar' Episode, Daily 10 Kgs Flowers Were Flown In From Mumbai-Baroda

The 2008 Ramayan television series has started its re-run on Dangal TV. It is a remake of the 1987 Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, which got massive response from its re-run. The show stars Gurmeet Choudhary as Lord Ram and Debina Bonnerjee as Sita. The Swayamvar episode will be airing today and it is considered to be one of the most iconic scenes in the series as around 100 kgs of flowers were used while filming it. Read to know more.

Ramayan’s Swayamvar adorned 100 kg flowers from Mumbai

The Swayamvar in Ramayan was filmed in Baroda back in 2008 with Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee. A specially erected set of 100 meters by 100 meters was created to ensure that the scene was as real and natural as it could be. Additionally, as Ramayan was shot in Baroda where the temperature was over 40 degrees back then, flowers were brought in from Mumbai on a daily basis by the first flight for an entire week to make sure the grandness of the episode is maintained. Much before anyone else would reach the sets, around 10 kg of roses and mogras would reach the set regularly for this specific scene

Shahab Shamsi, the creative director for Ramayan, remembered the behind-the-scene preparation and said that the most ethereal moment in the history of mankind is the Swayamvar of Ram and Sita. It was shot in the sweltering heat of Baroda with mercury touching over 42 degrees without AC, it was like a furnace. He stated that the flowers were withering away in minutes. So the only creative decision was to fly them every day for the shoot from Mumbai. He flew daily from Mumbai to Baroda loaded with 100 kg of roses and mogra flowers for the duration of the shoot.

The garland that Ram and Sita used for the ‘Varmala’ was flown from Mumbai by him. Even, the security guys at the Mumbai airport were puzzled as to why so many flowers were being taken to Baroda, till he told them that the flowers are for Ram-Sita's wedding and by then the security staff at both airports Mumbai and Baroda knew his name and recognized him personally. He also revealed that he used to update them with the shooting details. Shamsi stated that such is the power of Ram, nothing is impossible to achieve, Arambh se Anth tak ....Keval Ram! Jai Shri Ram, he concluded.

Ramanyan (2008) is created by Anand Sagar and is based on Valmiki’s Ramayan, Tulsidas’s Ramcharitmanas and Chakbasta’s Urdu Ramayan with aspects of other works. The show airs on Dangal TV at 7:30 pm daily followed by a repeat telecast of that episode at 9:30 am next day. There are around 300 episodes.

