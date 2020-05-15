'Ramayan' To Start Airing On THIS New Channel From May 25, Check Details Here

Popular mythological show Ramayan has made a comeback on the television screens amid Coronavirus lockdown. Ramayan is said to be director Ramanand Sagar's masterpiece. In the year 1987, Ramayan aired on Doordarshan and garnered immense popularity. The show Ramayan currently airs on Star Plus and is still as popular as it was in the year 1987.

Ramayan to air on a new channel

It seems that every channel wants to make the most out of the growing popularity of the show. According to recent reports, the mythological saga, Ramayan will now be airing the reruns on another channel. Ramayan will reportedly be aired on Star Pravah from May 25, 2020. According to reports, the show will be dubbed in Marathi since Star Pravah is a Marathi channel.

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan is considered more than just a show in every household. Ramayan is said to be an emotion that every Indian feels deeply even after watching the show several times. From kids to adults, people of all age groups happily enjoy the show. Now with the reruns of the show starting on another channel, those who have missed the show initially will also be able to start watching it.

During the quarantine days, the show Ramayan has got the fans glued to the television screens since the reruns of the show began. At the time of Coronavirus lockdown, Ramayan has proved to be a stress buster for everyone in the family. Several viewers who watched the show in 1987 were reminded of the good old days. The show is also very important as the viewers are able to learn things about India's mythology.

The lead actor of Ramayan Dipika Chikhlia who was portraying the role of Sita in an interview with a media publication said that the role of Sita has been one of the most memorable moments in her life. She also said that she received much love and affection over the years from the Indian and overseas audience.

Ramayan features Arjun Govil as Ram along with Sunil Lahri as Lakshman. The antagonist was played by Arvind Trivedi, who played the role of Raavan with utmost dedication. Dara Singh essayed the role of Hanuman on the show.

