'Ramayan' Actor Arun Govil's Reel Daughter Natasha Singh Is 'amazed' With His Popularity

The successful re-run of the 80s' hit serial Ramayan has created a lot of buzz among the millennials and the audience. The lead actors of the show including Arun Govil as Ram, Dipika Chikhlia as Sita and Sunil Lahri as Lakshman, among many others, have won hearts with their performances. Recently, when an entertainment portal, talked to actor Natasha Singh, who played the reel daughter of Arun Govil in a few serials, she revealed that she never realised that Arun Govil is a big star and known for his character Ram.

Interestingly, the entertainment portal published a brief report of an interview with veteran actor Natasha Singh, who started her career with Dekh Bhai Dekh. Talking about her previous projects with Arun Govil, she said that they had done two projects. And she never realised that he is a big star. While mentioning about the fan-following of Arun Govil on social media, she narrated an incident. She said that once she wanted to tag him in a recent post and was unable to find his account on Instagram. Later, fans tagged his account, which goes by the name siyaramkijai, she added. The number of followers on his social media handles amazed her.

Adding more to the same, she never knew that Ram was popular until the recent re-telecast. Ending the conversation, she said that it was probably because she never watched Ramayan as it used to air in the 80s. To conclude, she added that she was not allowed to watch television back then.

In further conversation, while referring to their previous project Woh Hue Na Humare, Natasha said that Arun Govil was one of the sweetest, calm, decent and loving people around on the sets. For the unversed, the duo worked together for almost two-and-a-half-years for the serial. The report quoted Natasha saying that he never discussed his character Ram on the sets of their show. Expressing her excitement, she said she would like to discuss his popularity with him during their next chat. Interestingly, she revealed that Arun Govil has a flat in the same building where her sister has.

