'Ramayan's' Meghnad Wins Heart On Internet; Twitterati Says 'What A Warrior'

The re-rum of Ramayan on TV has not only topped the TRP charts but has also taken the internet by storm. Recently, the character Meghnad received many praises.

Ever since DD channel decided to bring back two of its highly-lauded mythological shows, Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan and B.R. Chopra's Mahabharat on TV amid the COVId-19 lockdown, both the shows have been trending on social media. Within a week from its rerun, Ramayan managed to garner a massive viewership in millions. Apart from the viewership, the viewers also enjoyed making memes on the characters. But it seems like that the character of Meghnad is leaving a lasting impression on the Twitterati as they can not stop praising him for being a great warrior and a dutiful son. 

Check out what Twitterati has to say about Meghnad:

For the unversed, ever since the re-run of Ramayan started on TV screens, the internet has often flooded with the memes referring to the latest episodes every day. Previously, Twitterati showered love on the character Khumbhakarna for his cuteness. On the other side, a few dialogues of Lakshman's character also started a meme fest on the internet. 

 

 

