'Ramayan's' Meghnad Wins Heart On Internet; Twitterati Says 'What A Warrior'

Ever since DD channel decided to bring back two of its highly-lauded mythological shows, Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan and B.R. Chopra's Mahabharat on TV amid the COVId-19 lockdown, both the shows have been trending on social media. Within a week from its rerun, Ramayan managed to garner a massive viewership in millions. Apart from the viewership, the viewers also enjoyed making memes on the characters. But it seems like that the character of Meghnad is leaving a lasting impression on the Twitterati as they can not stop praising him for being a great warrior and a dutiful son.

Check out what Twitterati has to say about Meghnad:

Such a joy re-watching #Ramayan& revisiting it now from a more mature perspective as we are all grown up. Enemy is not always bad or wrong all d time, just that we both see same things from a different perspective. First #Kumbhakarna &now #Indrajeet #meghnath #meghnad won hearts. — Shweta GhoshBagchi (@ShwetaGB) April 16, 2020

Despite knowing well about his death, Meghnath still choses to fight



What a warrior, what a son !

Take a bow meghnath

Respect#Indrajeet #meghnath #meghnad #Ramayan #Ramayana — bad boy (@dandelioninme) April 16, 2020

चुप चाप देखता रहा पिता,

माता का अन्तर भर आया।।



परमवीर, पितृभक्त मेघनाथ (इंद्रजीत) को एक वीर के हाथों ही वीरगति मिली। 🙏



Today's episode is so emotional nd touching... Indrajeet faught like a true warrior and died like a hero.#Ramayan #Meghnad #Indrajeet pic.twitter.com/xO3A4mSQvN — श्वेता मावी, Shweta Mavi (@ShwetaMavi) April 16, 2020

For the unversed, ever since the re-run of Ramayan started on TV screens, the internet has often flooded with the memes referring to the latest episodes every day. Previously, Twitterati showered love on the character Khumbhakarna for his cuteness. On the other side, a few dialogues of Lakshman's character also started a meme fest on the internet.

