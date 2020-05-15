Ramayan's 'Lakshman' Sunil Lahri Shares A Hilarious Slip Of Tongue From Sets; Read Details

Popular mythological show Ramayan has made a comeback on the television screens amid Coronavirus lockdown. Ramayan is said to be director Ramanand Sagar's masterpiece. In the year 1987, Ramayan aired on Doordarshan and garnered immense popularity. The show Ramayan currently airs on Star Plus and is still as popular as it was in the year 1987. Recently, actor Sunil Lahri who is playing the role of Lakshman, shared a video on his social media account where he narrated a funny incident on the sets of Ramayan.

Actor Sunil Lahri is constantly sharing throwback pictures and several memories from his Ramayan days. Recently, Sunil Lahri took to his Instagram account to share a funny incident from the sequence where Ram was asked to leave for Vanvaas. In the scene, Ramayan's Lakshman has to say the dialogue "Mai iss kulta naari ko apni maa nahi kahunga". But instead while performing the scene, Sunil Lahri had a slip of tongue and he said koolta instead of kulta (a different pronunciation of 'T') which had everyone on the sets laughing. While talking about this incident, Sunil Lahri said that initially the atmosphere was intense but after his slip of the tongue, the atmosphere became lighter. Sunil Lahri captioned the video as "Ramayan 10: shooting Ke Piche Ki Kuch Ankahi chatpati baten".

Here is a look at the video that Sunil Lahri shared

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan is considered more than just a show in every household. Ramayan is said to be an emotion that every Indian feels deeply even after watching the show several times. From kids to adults, people of all age groups happily enjoy the show. During the quarantine days, the show Ramayan has got the fans glued to the television screens since the reruns of the show began. At the time of Coronavirus lockdown, Ramayan has proved to be a stress buster for everyone in the family. The show is also very important as the viewers are able to learn things about India's mythology.

Ramayan features Arjun Govil as Ram along with Sunil Lahri as Lakshman. The antagonist was played by Arvind Trivedi, who played the role of Raavan with utmost dedication. Dara Singh essayed the role of Hanuman on the show.

