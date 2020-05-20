'Ramayan' Written Update May 19, 2020: Rama Meets Rishi Agastya

Ramayan is one of the oldest mythological shows that are currently being re-aired. Actors like Arun Govil played the role of Shri Rama, whereas Deepika Chikhalia was seen in the role of Sita, Sunil Lahri as Lakshman, and Dara Singh as Hanuman. Ramanand Sagar directed the TV series and the show currently airs on Star Plus.

ALSO READ: Uttar Ramayan Written Update May 18: Bharat Senses That Things Are Not Right In Ayodhya

Ramayan written update May 19, 2020

In the latest episode of Ramayana begins with Kaushalya and Sumitra talking about Sita's sacrifice. Kaushalya says that it was Sita's mother who gave such great sacraments to her and Sita's name will remain forever in the pages. Meanwhile, Janaka's wife, Sunaina, teach other daughters to be like Sita and without keeping any grudge they must respect their in-laws. She also says to take much care of Rajmata Kaikeyi who is now feeling guilty of what she has done.

The scene shifts to the forest where Ram, Lakshman and Sita pays a visit to Atri Rishi's ashram and take blessing from them. Meanwhile, Atri Rishi's mother give lessons to Sita on how a wife should stand with her husband in every situation. They have to follow whatever they have been asked too, and there is no other true and good friend other than a husband. Mahadevi also gets impressed with Sita's decision of going in Vanvas along with her husband. She also gives her ornaments as a blessing to Sita.

ALSO READ: 'Mahabharat' Star Plus Written Update May 18: Vasudeva Leaves His Son With Nand

Later, Ram, Lakshman and Sita pay a visit to another Rishi's tent and takes blessings from him and later starts their journey towards the forest again. Then, Lakshman brings food for all of them, and they discuss how their journey of 10 years passed so soon. They remember the times when they met much great sage and took lessons from them. After a few days, the reach at Maharishi Agastya's Ashram and Ram describes Agastya Rishi's great works of him and reason why he has been named as Agastya. He also reveals it was Agastya Rishi, who brought Kaveri river from Brahmalok in his Kamandal.

Later, Ram, Lakshman and Sita meets Agastya Rishi and seeks blessings from him. Rishi said since the day he got the news of the arrival of Lord Ram in Dandak forest, he has been waiting to meet them. He also requests them to stay there for a few days, but Ram refuses to do so and says that his work is to protect Dandak forests from devils. Later, Rishi asks Ram to stay at Panchvati, which is located near Godavari river and the episode ends here.

ALSO READ: Mahabharat's Cheer-haran Scene Took 20 Days To Shoot, Reveals Pooja Sharma Aka Draupadi

ALSO READ: 'Ramayan' Written Update May 18: Bharat Pressures Ram To Return To Ayodhya

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.