Ramayan Written Update May 25: King Raavan Plans To Abduct Sita

Ramayan is one of the oldest mythological shows currently being re-aired. Actors Arun Govil plays the role of Shri Ram, Deepika Chikhalia play the role of Sita, Sunil Lahri play the role of Lakshman, and Dara Singh features as Hanuman in the iconic series. The television series was directed by Ramanand Sagar and currently airs on Star Plus at 7:30 pm. Read on to know about what happened in the Sunday episode of Ramayan.

Ramayan written update for May 25 on Star Plus

In the previous episode, the viewers saw that Lakshman retaliates and cuts off Raavan's sister Shurpanakha's nose. Lakshman attacks Shurpanakha as she was about to attack Sita when Ram and Lakshman both rejected her marriage proposal. On being attacked, Shurpanakha flies off wailing back to her home in Lanka.

The May 25 episode starts with Shurpanakha reaching her brother Raavan's lavish palace in Lanka and complaining about her attack. She starts out by telling how her brothers Khar and Bhushan were killed by a human named Ram. Raavan then discusses this attack along with his advisors. The ministers suspect that some gods might have helped these ordinary humans which is why they were able to kill off the mighty Khar and Bhushan. But then the witnesses report that Ram was alone and no gods helped him.

Shurpanakha then tells Raavan that Ram seems to have some magical powers. She also mentions that his brother is also along with him and seems to be equally powerful. She describes that the man who killed Khar and Bhushan even has a beautiful and attractive woman accompanying him. Shurpanakha then tells some inaccurate instances saying that she wanted to bring the attractive lady for her brother to Lanka but she was attacked in retaliation by the godly humans. She also says that they have cut her nose as a challenge to King Raavan.

Shurpanakha tells the court that she was mocked when she told them that she is the sister of Lanka Naresh Raavan. She says that she has been told to convey Raavan that he should himself to capture Sita instead of sending his sister if he feels that he is the mightiest person in the world. All these continuous blabberings about Shurpanakha's insult and Sita's beauty finally provokes Raavan and he decides to go and capture Sita himself. Furthermore, Shurpanakha also asks her brother Raavan to bring the two men to her so that she can punish them the way she wishes to.

Just then the warrior head of Raavan's army comes and tells about how the two godly humans killed off their army men. The warrior chief mentioned that the Rakshasas had initiated the attack. He tells that since the two sage-like living men ensured safety in the woods, the sages and saints in the Dandaka forest have started to live fearlessly. The Rakshasa warrior feared that if the saints and sages became more powerful then the whole Rakshasa tribe would be killed.

Raavan's brother Vibhishan then justifies Ram and Lakshman's actions saying that they were just saving their own people within their area limits and never crossed the boundary of the Rakshasa territory. But Shurpanakha and Raavan shut him up and tell him that he should always support and speak for the benefit of his family members.

The Raavan's army chief then suggests Raavan capture Ram's wife so that Ram dies of grief. Raavan likes this idea and agrees to go ahead with the plan. Vibhishan tries to pit some logic against Raavan's decision but fails to change his mind.

Raavan then goes to visit Mareech and discusses the plan with him. He then tells Mareech to use his magical powers and turn himself into a golden deer. He further elaborates on his plan saying that when Sita will see the attractive golden deer, she would go towards it and then Raavan will use the opportunity to capture her. Mareech warns about the repercussions of Raavan's actions but the Lankan king refuses to listen to him and finally, Mareech agrees to Raavan's orders after being threatened.

Promo Image courtesy: A still from Ramayan May 25 episode

