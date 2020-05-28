'Ramayan' Written Update May 28: Rama, Lakshman Meet Hanuman And All Visit Sugriva

Ramayan is one of the oldest mythological shows currently being re-aired. Actors Arun Govil plays the role of Shri Ram, Deepika Chikhalia play the role of Sita, Lahri play the role of Lakshman, and Dara Singh features as Hanuman in the iconic series. The television series was directed by Ramanand Sagar and currently airs on Star Plus at 7:30 pm. Read on to know about what happened in the Sunday episode of Ramayan.

Ramayan written update for May 28 on Star Plus

In the previous episode, Raavan abducts Sita and takes her to Lanka while she leaves a piece of her jewellery for her husband Ram and brother in law Lakshman to find her. In the episode of May 28, Ram and Lakshman could be seen crossing the forests and the waters to find Sita. They find a hurt Jatayu on the ground who tells them that it was Raavan who kidnapped Sita.

Rama and Lakshman continue their search for Sita and they even find her jewellery bundle, indicating that they are on the right path towards Lanka. Ram and Lakshman will also meet a strange looking creature in the way who tells them to find Sugriva. They also meet Shabri on the way.

Ram and Lakshman start looking for Sugriva. Meanwhile, the informants of Sugriva's kingdom inform the vanar king about the new faces entering their area. Sugriva feels threatened thinking that brother Bali might have sent these people to him. He sends his minister Hanuman to find out about these people and tell him whether they are spies of Bali or not. Hanuman agrees and takes the form of a sage to check Ram and Lakshman's intentions.

Hanuman tests them and finds out that they are the Ayodhya king Ram and his brother Lakshman. This is the moment when Hanuman meets his Lord Rama for the first time in his life. Hanuman asks for forgiveness and comes back in his natural form. Rama tells Hanuman to take them to the Vanar King Sugriva. Hanuman uses his magical powers and enlarges his form in such a way that Rama and Lakshman could sit on his shoulders. Hanuman then flies off and takes them to Sugriva and tells that his king Sugriva is also in need of help as his kingdom and his wife are both captured by his big brother Bali. The episode ends as they reach Sugriva's palace.

