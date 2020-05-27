'Ramayan' Written Update | May 26: Lanka King Raavan Kidnaps Sita From The Woods

Ramayan is one of the oldest mythological shows currently being re-aired. Actors Arun Govil plays the role of Shri Ram, Deepika Chikhalia play the role of Sita, Sunil Lahri play the role of Lakshman, and Dara Singh features as Hanuman in the iconic series. The television series was directed by Ramanand Sagar and currently airs on Star Plus at 7:30 pm. Read on to know about what happened in the Sunday episode of Ramayan.

Ramayan written update for May 26 on Star Plus

The previous episode saw Raavan visiting Mareech and discussing the plan to abduct Sita. Raavan orders Mareech to use his magical powers and turn himself into a golden deer. Mareech requests Raavan to rethink about his decision, but Raavan is adamant on his plan. Mareech then goes ahead with Raavan's unethical plan after the Lanka king threatens to kill him. Mareech then turns himself into a golden deer and strolls in the forest in front of Sita. Sita then requests Ram to bring her that golden deer so that she takes it back to Ayodhya and show it to everyone.

The May 26 episode starts with Ram finding the golden deer in the woods to bring it back to Sita and orders brother Lakshman to protect Sita till he is gone. Meanwhile, Ram's arrow hits the deer and Mareech comes back into his real form. Mareech calls out to Lakshman using Ram's voice so as to trick Lakshman into coming to the woods as well. While all of this is happening, Raavan hides in a nearby location, waiting for a perfect moment to enter Sita's hut.

On hearing Ram's voice from the woods, Sita sends brother-in-law Lakshman to look after Ram as he seemed to be in danger. Lakshman sets to the woods to seek brother Ram but meanwhile creates a magical "Lakshman Rekha" and warns Sita to stay inside the hut, so as to be safe from strangers.

When King Raavan sees that Lakshman has also left Sita's hut, he takes the form of a sage and reaches Sita's hut for "bhiksha." When Sita tells the sage to come inside the hut and take the food offerings from her, King Raavan in the form of sage realises that due to the Lakshman Rekha, he is unable to go near Sita's hut.

On realising this, he tells Sita to come out of the house and outside Lakshman Rekha and offer him with food as he cannot enter it. Sita replies that she has been told to stay inside the lines by her brother in law Lakshman for her safety. The sage replies angrily saying that he will curse her husband to die there in the woods if she doesn't come outside the hut and give him the offerings herself. Listening to the sage's curse, she asks for forgiveness, and comes outside the Lakshman Rekha and gives the food offering to the angry sage.

The sage reveals himself as Lanka king Raavan and requests her to come with him and live like a queen in the kingdom of Lanka. When she refuses his offer, he forcefully takes Sita and sets out to Lanka in his royal vehicle. Meanwhile, Lakshman finds Ram and tells him that sister in law Sita forced him to come and look for him in the woods after hearing his voice. Ram gets worried sensing some danger and he fears whether Sita would not be safe in the hut.

On the other hand, Raavan is off to Lanka capturing Sita in his air vehicle where bird Jatayu comes and fights off with him. Jatayu tries his best to keep Sita safe from Raavan but he almost dies in the fight and falls down.

Sita thinks of a plan and leaves a trail of her jewellery so that when her husband Ram and brother in law can locate her finding this jewellery. She also screams and tells everyone who might be listening that Raavan has kidnapped her. Meanwhile, Ram, Lakshman reach Sita's hut and are unable to find her. The episode then ends here.

