'Ramayan' Duo Sunil Lahri And Arun Govil Give Bromance Goals In Throwback Picture

Recently, Ramayan actor Sunil Lahri shared a throwback picture on his social media wall. The black and white picture is from the sets of Ramayan, and it also features Arun Govil. In the caption of the throwback photo, Sunil Lahri showered love on his on-screen elder brother Arun Govil.

Sunil Lahri's throwback feat. Arun Govil

Interestingly, on May 27, 2020, Sunil Lahri took to his Instagram and shared a picture, which features him along with Ramayan co-star Arun Govil. In the candid photo, Arun Govil is seen holding Sunil Lahri's face while Sunil is posing with an all-smiling face. The Ram-Lakshman duo was twinning as they were seen sporting a pair of denim and white t-shirt. The on-screen brothers looked dapper in the casual avatar. Instagramming the throwback picture, Sunil Lahri wrote a caption in Hindi, which read, 'Bade bhai ka pyar care dikhate Hue Ram ji (Arun ji) Ramayan ki shooting ke dauran outside studio'.

Well, apart from sharing throwbacks from the sets of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, Sunil Lahri has also shared many interesting anecdotes on his social media handle. In one of the recent videos, he recalled the Lakshman Rekha and deer chasing sequence. He revealed that while shooting the chasing sequence, he and Arun Govil got many cuts on their feet. Talking about the Lakshman Rekha sequence, he said that during the shot he bumped into an artificial tree and fell along with it. As Ramayan has started its re-run on Star Plus, Sunil Lahri regularly shares BTS moments related to the latest episode telecasted.

Talking about the show, the Ramanand Sagar directorial series was first telecasted in 1987. As the nationwide lockdown kept the on-going shoots on halt, Doordarshan announced the re-run of Ramayan along with many other hit shows from the 80s' and 90s'. The star cast of Ramayan won the hearts of the millennials and the audience as ever since it started the re-run, hashtags related to series have been trending on the internet. The series completed its re-run in March 2020, but on public demand, Star Plus started re-airing it.

