'Ramayan' Written Update May 29: Sugriva And Ram Become Allies

Ramayan is one of the oldest mythological shows currently being re-aired. Actors Arun Govil plays the role of Shri Ram, Deepika Chikhalia play the role of Sita, Lahri play the role of Lakshman, and Dara Singh features as Hanuman in the iconic series. The television series was directed by Ramanand Sagar and currently airs on Star Plus at 7:30 pm. Read on to know about what happened in the Sunday episode of Ramayan.

Ramayan written update for May 29

In the previous episode, Rama tells Hanuman to take them to the Vanar King Sugriva. Hanuman uses his magical powers and enlarges his form in such a way that Rama and Lakshman could sit on his shoulders. All three of them then set to their path to Sugriva's palace.

Hanuman then flies off and takes them to Sugriva and tells that his king Sugriva is also in need of help as his kingdom and his wife are both captured by his big brother Bali. They reach Sugriva's palace. After reaching the palace, Hanuman briefs king Sugriva about Ram and Lakshman mentioning that they are men who can be of aid to Sugriva in helping out his problems. Hanuman as Sugriva's minister suggests Sugriva become an ally for Ram.

Sugriva then welcomes Ram and Lakshan and tells that he will help Ram find Sita. Sugriva then tells that he has seen and heard a woman screaming in an air vehicle that was going towards the south, she also threw a jewellery pouch which Sugriva then shows to Ram and Lakshman. They identify it as Sita's piece of jewellery and get emotional.

One day Lakshman sees that Sugriva is saddened by his own woes as Bali has kidnapped Sugriva's wife and has kicked Sugriva out of the Kishkindha kingdom. Ram and Laksham ask him about the story of what happened between him and Bali. Ram and Lakshman give hope of courage to him which then encourages Sugriva to fight the mighty Bali. Sugriva starts narrating the story of the big fight between him and his brother which made his brother Bali break his ties with Sugriva.

Sugriva narrates that one day when a Rakshahs named Mayavi challenges Bali into a battle, Bali accepts and goes out to fight while Sugriva also comes along to help him. But while fighting with Mayavi, Bali gets inside a cave and tells Sugriva to guard the opening of the cave. The episode ends here.

Promo Image courtesy: A still from Ramayan

