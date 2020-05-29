Ramayan's Sunil Lahri Says He Was 'disappointed' To Know Arvind Was Offered Ravana's Role

Recently, Ramayan fame actor Sunil Lahri took to his social media wall to share a trivia about the series. In his recent video, Sunil Lahri revealed that there was a time when he was not convinced that Arvind Trivedi would pull off Ravana's character. Read on to know how Arvind Trivedi left Sunil Lahri in awe of him.

Sunil Lahri shares a trivia about Ravana

Interestingly, Sunil Lahri shared a video on Thursday, in which he talked about the BTS from the sets of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan. Talking about his co-star and on-screen Ravana, Amit Trivedi, he said that when he first saw the latter, he felt that the actor had come to pay a visit to someone on the sets. He further added that he was quite disappointed to know that Arvind Trivedi will be playing the role of Ravana. This is because he was not convinced that the latter would be able to pull off Ravana’s character.

However, the actor revealed that he was impressed by Trivedi’s transformation when he was in the get-up of Ravana back then. Sunil further stated that Arvind looked grand and royal. Mentioning about Arvind Trivedi's performance in the entry scene of Ravana, Sunil said that it left him amazed. However, it was later when Sunil discovered that Arvind was a famous actor in the Gujarati cinema.

Watch the video below:

Sunil Lahri has often showered love on his co-stars. Recently, he shared a candid throwback picture featuring his on-screen brother Arun Govil. The throwback photo gave major bromance goals to many of their fans. A couple of weeks back, he shared an appreciation post for Arvind Trivedi. Sharing a picture, in which he is seen posing with an all-smiling face while giving a warm hug to the later, he wrote a caption, which read, 'Quality time spend with Arvind Trivedi (Ravan) on Christmas day got his blessings and advise very intelligent very nice person consider myself lucky to work with him'.

For the unversed, after the nationwide lockdown announcement, Doordarshan started the re-run of the 80s' hit serial Ramayan. The series has a successful re-run as it took top rankings in TRP charts. Ramayan and the lead cast of the series received immense love from the audience as well as the millennials. Apart from Sunil Lahri and Arvind Trivedi, Ramayan also featured Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhalia in the lead characters.

