'Ramayana' Star Arvind Trivedi Debuts On Twitter, #RavanOnTwitter Trends

Arvind Trivedi, who portrayed the role of Ravan in Ramayana has finally made a debut on Twitter on April 18 and the fans of the veteran actor are excited to welcome him on the micro-blogging site making #RaavanOnTwitter trending on the internet. As per reports, the star revealed that his children insisted on joining Twitter and interacting with his fans.

Ever since Arvind has made a debut on Twitter, he has been sharing his thoughts and memories from the 'good old days'. Not only this, but he is also actively sharing glimpses from the Ramayan days and his bond with his former co-actors. Arvind also recapitulated certain fond memories from the sets and also sharing his thoughts on issues of interest today. Arvind also gave a glimpse of his unplanned meeting from behind the scenes with Sunil Lehri who essayed the role of Lakshman.

Fans gave a warm welcome to Arvind Trivedi on Twitter

With the actor's Twitter debut, fans are going gaga and cannot contain their excitement. They are praising him for his amazing acting skills and impeccable performance in the show. Several fans stormed the social media and welcomed Arvind on the micro-blogging site. They gave him a warm welcome on Twitter and are trying to sharing their opinions about the epic saga. One of the users shared the screenshot of Arvind’s Twitter account and wrote that people are really glad to have such a great personality on social media.

Another user shared a hilarious meme where she shared Raavan’s anxious expressions where he asks ‘ Where is Ram’ after he joins Twitter and searches for his ID. A third user wrote that ''after watching Arun Trivedi Ji in real-life joining hands in front of the TV it becomes difficult to hate Ravan's character. He is a true devotee of Ram. He deserves respect and prayers from the people.'' Another user gave a warm welcome to Arvind on social media and chimed in that it is an honor to follow great personality like Arvind sir.

it will be a great honour to be followed by you,dear sir #RavanOnTwitter pic.twitter.com/oO10U27hRd — MS Saini (@mssaini4004) April 19, 2020

