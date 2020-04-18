Ramayan's Lakshman Shares 'Meghnadh Vadh' Pic; Netizens Asks Him To Keep Distance From TV

Doordarshan channel has announced the reruns of a few old favourite serials so that people are entertained during the lockdown and have a good time reminiscing old memories. It was also observed that Ramayan re-runs led to some of the highest ratings for Doordarshan channel. Since Ramayan and Mahabharat have been brought back to the screen after many years, television viewers have been delighted to watch these old shows with their family again, just like the old times.

Ramayan also became one of the most-watched television shows in the past few weeks causing a huge boost in the TRPs for Doordarshan. The show features actors like Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhlia, Arvind Trivedi and Dara Singh, Sanjay Jog, Sameer Rajda, Bal Dhuri, Jayshree Gadkar, Padma Khanna, Mukesh Rawal, Lalita Pawar and Nalin Dave among others.

When Sunil Lahri from Ramayan was advised not to sit too close to the TV screen

Sunil Lahri is a popular TV actor who is known for playing the role of Lakshman in the Ramanand Sagar serial Ramayan. The show aired from 1987 - 1988. Sunil Lahri recently tweeted a picture of his where he could be seen watching the Megnadh Vadh episode sitting quite close to the TV screen. Take a look at the specific tweet which invited loads of comments from his fans.

What was the Twitterati's advice to Sunil Lahri?

The Twitterati advised him to sit a little further from the television as watching TV from such a close distance may compromise his eyesight. They also commended the actor for his acting and some even said that he looks like the same youthful Lakshman even now. Look at what Sunil Lahri replied when Twitter users advised him to sit further away from the television screens while watching TV.

Apart from Ramayan and Mahabharat, Doordarshan is also airing the reruns of Shrimaan Shrimati, Shaktiman, Circus, Byomkesh Bakshi, Chanakya for its audience. Recently, it was reported that Pankaj Kapur's much-acclaimed show, Office Office, is all set for a return as well.

