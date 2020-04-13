'Ramayan' Actor Arvind Trivedi Aka Raavan Gets Emotional Watching Sita Apaharan Scene

The outbreak of Coronavirus has affected millions of people around the world. Several countries including India are trying to cope up with the situation and also find a vaccine for this deadly virus. A 21-day lockdown was also implemented across India. Amid this, DD National made it all nostalgic for all the 90’s kids as it started re-telecasting the iconic show Ramayan. Recently, Arvind Trivedi who portrayed the role of Raavan was seen watching the episode of Sita Apaharan and getting all emotional regarding the same.

In a video that has been surfacing online, Arvind Trivedi is seen watching the show Ramayan in which he performed the role of Raavan. In this video, the actor is seen completely mesmerised as he witnesses the scenario of Sita Apharan after 30 years. The video caption also mentions that he apologises as he was the evil one in the story.

Ramayan is an Indian mythological television series that aired during 1987-1988. This series is created, written and directed by Ramanand Sagar. It is a television adaptation of the ancient Indian Hindu epic of the same name and is primarily based on Valmiki's Ramayan and Tulsidas' Ramcharitmanas.

The show is re-telecasted on DD National amid coronavirus lockdown. The Ramayan telecast time is in the morning at 9 AM and in the evening at 9 PM. Ramayan cast includes Arun Govil as Ram, Deepika Chikhalia as Sita, Arvind Trivedi as Raavan, Sunil Lahri as Lakshman and Dara Singh as Hanuman. The other shows that are re-telecasted on DD National amid lockdown are Mahabharat and Shaktimaan.

