The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Ramayan' Actor Arvind Trivedi Aka Raavan Gets Emotional Watching Sita Apaharan Scene

Television News

Ramayan is making it all nostalgic as it is re-telecasted on DD national. Recently, in a video, Arvind Trivedi aka Raavan got emotional watching the show

Written By Aditi Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
ramayan

The outbreak of Coronavirus has affected millions of people around the world. Several countries including India are trying to cope up with the situation and also find a vaccine for this deadly virus. A 21-day lockdown was also implemented across India. Amid this, DD National made it all nostalgic for all the 90’s kids as it started re-telecasting the iconic show Ramayan. Recently, Arvind Trivedi who portrayed the role of Raavan was seen watching the episode of Sita Apaharan and getting all emotional regarding the same.

In a video that has been surfacing online, Arvind Trivedi is seen watching the show Ramayan in which he performed the role of Raavan. In this video, the actor is seen completely mesmerised as he witnesses the scenario of Sita Apharan after 30 years. The video caption also mentions that he apologises as he was the evil one in the story.

Also Read| 'The Jungle Book' comeback to 'Ramayan' TRP update: Television news recap of the week

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @koro_na_hunter on

Also Read| Pankaj Kapur's 'Office Office' follows footsteps of 'Ramayan'; set to make a return on TV

Ramayan is an Indian mythological television series that aired during 1987-1988. This series is created, written and directed by Ramanand Sagar. It is a television adaptation of the ancient Indian Hindu epic of the same name and is primarily based on Valmiki's Ramayan and Tulsidas' Ramcharitmanas.

The show is re-telecasted on DD National amid coronavirus lockdown. The Ramayan telecast time is in the morning at 9 AM and in the evening at 9 PM. Ramayan cast includes Arun Govil as Ram, Deepika Chikhalia as Sita, Arvind Trivedi as Raavan, Sunil Lahri as Lakshman and Dara Singh as Hanuman. The other shows that are re-telecasted on DD National amid lockdown are Mahabharat and Shaktimaan. 

Also Read| CEO Prasar Bharti responds to a user claiming Doordarshan is streaming 'Ramayan' from DVD

Also Read| Ramayan Cast: Arun Govil As Ram, Dara Singh as Hanuman & Other Actors Of The 90s Show

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Plasma treatment
COVID: PLASMA THERAPY SHOWS PROMISE
Anupam Kher shares sweet anecdote with veteran actor-director on birthday, can you guess?
KHER'S LOVELY WISH FOR KAUSHIK
ICMR
COVID: ICMR FILES AFFIDAVIT IN SC
IMRAN KHAN'S S.O.S ANSWERED; IMF TO CONSIDER $1.4 BN LOAN TO PAKISTAN TO DEAL WITH COVID
Manoj Tiwari
MANOJ TIWARI HITS BACK AT SIBAL
Goa
CM POSITIVE RESPONSE TOWARDS SURVEY