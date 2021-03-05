Rannvijay Singha & Wife Prianka To Become Parents Again; Neha Dhupia & Others Congratulate

Ahead of the premiere of his much-awaited MTV show Splitsvilla X3, host Rannvijay Singha took fans and his celebrity pals by surprise after he and his wife announced welcoming their second bundle of joy soon. On March 4, 2021, Rannvijay shared an aww-dorable family photograph on his Instagram handle and revealed that he is expecting a second child with his wife, Prianka Singha. Soon after the good news broke the internet, ardent fans and his friends from the showbiz flocked to the comment section of his post to shower him and Prianka with heartfelt congratulatory wishes.

Neha Dhupia, Kanika Kapoor & many others congratulate Rannvijay & wife Prianka

Four years after becoming parents to their first child together, i.e. daughter Kainaat, Rannvijay Singha and wife Prianka Singha recently announced their second pregnancy. Yesterday, the man and wife took to their respective Instagram handles to reveal the good news with everyone on social media. The MTV Roadies fame shared a cutesy photograph of himself and baby Kainaat cradling Prianka's baby bump on Instagram and wrote, "Missing the three of you so much...#satnamwaheguru".

Check out Rannvijay Singha's Instagram post below:

On the other hand, Rannvijay Singha's wife took to Instagram to post a lovely video with daughter Kainaat as they took a stroll in what appears to be a park. Sharing the video, she penned a sweet note for her husband, which read: "Daddy... the 3 of us are missing you @rannvijaysingha... Can't wait to see you soon! Satnam Waheguru". For the unversed, while Prianka and Kainaat are currently in the UK, Rannvijay is busy with the shoot of Splitsvilla X3 in India.

Take a look:

Soon after their posts surfaced on social media, hundreds of congratulatory wishes by fans along with their friends from the film and television industries started pouring into the comment section of their posts. Celebrities including Neha Dhupia, Kanika Kapoor, Varun Sood, Divya Aggarwal, Shruti Sinha and Samyukta Hegde to name a few congratulated the power couple as they will soon be welcoming their second child into the family.

Check out some of the reactions by celebrities below:

