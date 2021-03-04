Throwback To When Kishwer Merchant Cradled Her Baby Bump In Video From Maldives Trip

Kishwer Merchant has shared a new throwback from her trip to Maldives. This short video clip has Kishwer showcasing her baby bump before she and husband Suyyash Rai announced that they are expecting their first child together. They revealed that the couple will become parents this August.

Kishwer Merchant shows off baby bump in Maldives trip throwback

Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai are expecting their first child together. The couple took to Instagram recently and shared pictures from their pregnancy shoot along with an official announcement. After making this announcement, Kishwer Merchant took to Instagram and shared a video of her cradling her baby bump.

This video is from Kishwer’s trip to Maldives in January. Along with the video, Kishwer Merchant wrote, “Kahan hai tu, Mer petheu mein hai na”. She continued and wrote, “#sukishkababy @suyyashrai. Throwback to Maldives in January 2021”. As Kishwer cradles her baby bump and smiles at the camera, the song Alizeh from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil plays in the background. Watch this video below.

Also read | Ankita Lokhande's Post For Sushant Gets Love From Asha Negi, Pooja, Rashami, Arti Singh

The moment Kishwer Merchant shared the video it was flooded with likes and comments. Many actors like Megha Gupta, Nikita Sharma, Chitra Rawat, Sehban Azim, and many other comments on the post. Kishwer Merchant’s husband Suyyash Rai commented on the video with a bunch of heart emojis. Take a look at these comments on Kishwer Merchant’s throwback video here.

As mentioned earlier, Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai recently announced that they are expecting their first child together. Along with a picture from their pregnancy shoot, Kishwer wrote, “You can now stop asking “when are you guys gonna have a baby”. She continued and wrote, “Coming soon. #august2021 #sukishkababy”. Take a look at Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai’s pregnancy announcement picture here.

Also read | Sidharth Shukla Says It Doesn't Matter What People Think About His 'Bigg Boss 13' Win

Just like Kishwer’s throwback video, this official pregnancy announcement was flooded with congratulatory messages for the happy couple. Anita Hassanandani’s husband commented, “Congrats guys”. Helly Shah wrote, “Oh my God wowww. Congratulations Kishwer and Suyyash”. Actor Ashita Dhawan commented, “Ohhh myyyy goshhhhh. Congratulations guyssssss”. Marathi actor Amruta Khanvilkar wrote, “Awwwwleeeee omg”. Take a look at all of these comments on Kishwer Merchant's pregnancy announcement below.

Also read | Who Is Kashmera Shah? Everything You Need To Know About Krushna Abhishek's Wife

Also read | Anita Hassanandani Shares Updates From The Hospital After The Birth Of Her Baby Boy

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.