Rannvijay Singha Says He's Cooperating With Ongoing NCW's Enquiry Into IMG Ventures

National Commission for Women India (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma recently took to her Twitter handle and shared a list of celebrities who have been sent a notice in the IMG Ventures row. The celebrities were summoned to record their statements in their connection to IMG ventures controversy.

Rannvijay Singha was also one of the celebrities to have been summoned for NCW’s enquiry. The actor and television personality recently took to his social media handle and reacted on the same. He said that he along with others who are summoned will be cooperating with NCW India. Here is what Rannvijay Singha had to say about it.

Rannvijay says cooperating in ongoing NCW's enquiry into IMG Ventures controversy

Rannvijay Singha took to his official Instagram handle and shared his response to NCW’s enquiry. In the story posted by the actor, he mentioned that NCW India is doing an enquiry in a case against a person from IMG ventures. He further added that He and other celebrities were going to be judges in their next event but all of them have withdrawn from the said event. Talking about their involvement in the enquiry, Rannvijay Singha said that they will be cooperating in NCW enquiry for whatever information they need in the case.

In his story, he tagged the official account of NCW India and also tagged other celebrities who have also been summoned related to the IMG ventures controversy. In his story, Rannvijay Singha tagged Prince Narula, Sonu Sood, Esha Gupta, Mouni Roy, Mahesh Bhatt and Urvashi Rautela. Here is a look at Rannvijay Singha’s Instagram story.

NCW's enquiry in IMG Ventures controversy

For the unversed, social activist Yogita Bhayana had issued a complaint with NCW India against a person named Sunny Verma, a promoter of IMG ventures. He is accused of sexually abusing and blackmailing women in return for providing modelling opportunities.

Yogita Bhayana had posted a video on her official Twitter handle regarding the same and had named several Bollywood celebrities like Mahesh Bhatt, Urvashi Rautela, Sonu Sood, Prince Narula, Esha Gupta, Mouni Roy, Rannvijay Singha etc. After this, NCW India had sent out notices to several Bollywood personalities and posted a tweet to reveal the names of those who were summoned in the case.

Yogita Bhayana's Twitter video

