Ranveer Brar Reveals The Toughest Part About Cooking A Dish On TV Show

Ranveer Brar is an Indian celebrity chef, a food stylist, and also a popular TV show judge and host. He has some popular television shows such as Breakfast Xpress, Snack Attack, Homemade, Health Bhi Taste Bhi, Raja Rasoi Aur Andaaz Anokhaa, Ranveer's Cafe, Food Tripping, Thank God It's Fryday, Global Cuisine, The Great Indian Rasoi, Station Masters Tiffin and many other shows. He was also a judge for season four of Master Chef, alongside famous chefs Sanjeev Kapoor and Vikas Khanna.

MasterChef India is one of the most popular cooking reality shows. Season 6 of the MasterChef was also been judged by the well-known celebrity chefs such as Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Vineet Bhatia. The main aim and challenges of chefs were that the prepared food should be all about sustaining yours and your loved ones taste buds.

Ranveer Brar's opinion on toughest part about cooking a dish on the TV show

Talking about Ranveer Brar, he recently took an initiative and answered some questions of his fans and audiences. One of the questions that was asked to the great chef, Ranveer Brar was, what is the toughest part about cooking a dish on a TV show? Ranveer answered the question very smartly and said,

“You have to be very mindful right because in every step there is a detail that you know, but definitely others won’t know or understand. So, you have to be very mindful of the very minutest detail while cooking on a TV show to ensure that you are able to explain everything to the viewer.”

Ranveer Brar’s life journey started from Lucknow to becoming the youngest chef of a five-star hotel and a now the Master Chef India’s judge. Ranveer Brar is now a celebrity, an international chef who hosts a television cook show and is known for being an outstanding food stylist. Along with an inspiring journey, Ranveer Brar is also an avid social media user and keeps posting and sharing his day-to-day updates on social media. If you want to know more about him and his mind-blowing cooking, you can follow him on his social media sites.

