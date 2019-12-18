Chef Ranveer Brar Shoots New Cooking Show In The Himalayas | Know All About It Here

Ranveer Brar is an Indian celebrity chef, a food stylist, and also a popular TV show judge and host. He has some popular television shows such as Breakfast Xpress, Snack Attack, Homemade, Health Bhi Taste Bhi, Raja Rasoi Aur Andaaz Anokhaa, Ranveer's Cafe, Food Tripping, Thank God It's Fryday, Global Cuisine, The Great Indian Rasoi, Station Masters Tiffin and many other shows. He was also a judge for season four of Master Chef, with the famous chefs Sanjeev Kapoor and Vikas Khanna.

MasterChef India is one of the most popular cooking reality shows. Season 6 of the MasterChef is been judged by well-known celebrity chefs such as Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Vineet Bhatia. The main aim and challenge of chefs are that the food should be all about sustaining yours and your loved one's taste buds.

Ranveer Brar's Himalayan exploration and cooking

Recently, Ranveer Brar shot for 45-days for his new show Himalayas – The Offbeat Adventure. He explored Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand in the show. He there gave a peek into the areas of topography, food, ingredients, culture, native rituals. On the mountain top, Ranveer Brar cooked 'sooji ka halwa', a popular Indian delicacy, in a traditional way. He prepared the dish on a simple stove, enjoying the Himalayan view and relaxing atmosphere.

According to him, there is more to the majestic snow-clad Himalayas than what comes across the eye. He visited there and satiated the craving for adventure, got absorbed in the rich local cultures, and also observed the biodiversity of the enormous mountain ranges. Ranveer Brar’s show, Himalayas – The Offbeat Adventure will definitely take you on a journey like never before.

