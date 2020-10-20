Raqesh Bapat & Ridhi Dogra's 'rule Breaker' Show 'Maryada' Clocks Ten Years

On October 18, popular TV actor Raqesh Bapat took to his social media handle and shared the official poster of his serial Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak as the show clocked ten. The official poster of Maryada featured the lead actors, that is Raqesh Bapat and his co-actor and estranged wife Ridhi Dogra along with the title. Being nostalgic about the show, Raqesh wrote a short heartwarming caption, which read, "A show that was ahead of its time and a rule breaker for Indian television. Bold and beautiful all the way!!!", along with a black-heart and a dizzy emoticon. He also tagged the makers of the show to conclude his caption. Scroll down to take a look.

Meanwhile, Bapat's fans and Instagram followers took to the comments section of the post and praised the show. A fan wrote, "Loved this series it was bold and confronted so many important issues" while another talked about the title song of the show and asserted, "The title song had my heart. Was too young but I remember how beautiful that song was". On the other hand, a few fans agreed to Bapat and called it one of the best shows of Star Plus. Actor Ravi Dubey also left a red-heart emoticon in the comments box.

Maryada cast and other details

Coming to the show, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?, it aired on Star Plus in October 2010 and after a run of two years, ended in April 2012. The show revolved around the lives of four women from the same family: Priya (Ridhi Dogra), Devyani (Indrani Halder), Uttara( Kamya Punjabi) and Vidya (Vindhya Tiwari). Initially, the show focused on the character of Uttara and the trials she faced in her abusive marriage with her alcoholic husband and later shifted to Brahmanand Jakhar (Vishwajeet Pradhan), Uttara's brother-in-law, and Uttara's betrayal to her sister by marrying Brahma.

The show has been extremely close to Raqesh and Ridhi as they met and fell in love during its shoot. During the show, Ridhi and Raqesh became close friends and then tied the knot in May 2011. However, the duo has separated their ways now and continue to be friends. Last year, in February, they headed for divorce, thereby ending their marriage of around eight years.

