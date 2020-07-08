Rashami Desai And Adhvik Mahajan’s Fans Call 'Tamas' Beautiful And Incredible

Television actors Rashami Desai and Adhvik Mahajan have collaborated for the first time for a short film, Tamas which was released on YouTube yesterday. Tamas aptly explains how the lockdown disrupted the lives of the people. The film taps into how hatred towards certain communities and religions are engraved into the minds of individuals even today. It also explains how even the slightest jokes regarding a person’s religion can be hurtful.

Rashami Desai’s Tamas receives a thumbs up from fans

U nailed it

Just waoo your performance your acting nd what a concept I just love it ND after this short film I love u more 😘 your poetry was amazing 😍 #Tamas #AdhvikMahajan #NehaAdhvikMahajan #RashmiDesai pic.twitter.com/fY6p9IcqoH — Zainab (@Zainab04195806) July 8, 2020

Tamas is sach a beautiful short film which breaks religion divisions and shows humanity #Tamas #RashamiDesai #Tamas pic.twitter.com/knnrPTWxyq — Umar Faraz (@UmarFar72281592) July 7, 2020

She is looking so gorgeous can't take my eyes off her

Congratulations rashami for#Tamas#RashamiDesai pic.twitter.com/NXotdy12j3 — ᴊᴇᴇʏᴀ★ (@AchaToHmChltyHe) July 7, 2020

Rashu looking cute ..

Talk to walls accha tha 😂..

Lock down insano par tha pyar aur insaniyat par nahi 💓💓.. rashu ki entry 💓 screen space kam tha but impact Jada tha ..#RashmiDesai #Tamas pic.twitter.com/DljD2T36fO — Srinidhi Nayak ♡ (@SrinidhiNayak23) July 7, 2020

"𝑳𝒐𝒄𝒌𝒅𝒐𝒘𝒏 𝒊𝒏𝒔𝒂𝒂𝒏𝒐 𝒑𝒆𝒓 𝒕𝒉𝒂, 𝒑𝒚𝒂𝒓 𝒂𝒖𝒓 𝒊𝒏𝒔𝒂𝒏𝒊𝒚𝒂𝒕 𝒑𝒆𝒓 𝒏𝒂𝒉𝒊.. ✨💜

This line @TheRashamiDesai 😍😍❤❤😘😘👌👌

The concept was incredible 😍#RashamiDesai #Tamas pic.twitter.com/5kuCyCeBqk — 𝗔𝗳𝘀𝗮𝗻𝗮 𝗞𝗵𝗮𝗻 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗵𝘁𝘆 (@ImRealAfsana) July 7, 2020

Concept was soo amazing.. Lockdown insano pr tha, pyaar or Insaniyat pr nahi.. These lines ❤❤❤🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌#Tamas pic.twitter.com/D61SyUE7wa — Kridha ♡SuZoKriVyKa♡ (@Kridha_rocks) July 7, 2020

In a previous interview with a news portal, Rashami Desai exclaimed that she is excited for her first short film, Tamas. She revealed that they had shot for the film during the lockdown period. She also added that she did not think that her co-star Adhvik Mahajan will be able to create such a short film and that she will get an opportunity to work alongside him.

Rashami Desai further spoke about how she has never shared screen space with Adhvik Mahajan. However, she added that, in her opinion, he is a very good writer and DOP because she loved her shot even though it was taken without any professional setup. She also revealed that Adhvik Mahajan worked very hard even during the production phase as the film was being made for a noble cause. Agreeing to the plot of Tamas, Rashami Desai added that people indeed choose other priorities over humanity nowadays.

Adhvik Mahajan also revealed that he had thought about the plot of Tamas a while ago but finally got the opportunity to work on it during the lockdown period. While talking about Rashami Desai, Adhvik Mahajan spoke about how it was a big deal for her to trust and believe in the project. He also added that Tamas taught him how passion and zest can make one do anything in life. Mahajan said that he was happy to have made Tamas exactly the way he imagined it.

