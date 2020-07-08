Rashami Desai And Adhvik Mahajan Starrer 'Tamas' Taps Into Islamophobia

Television actors Rashami Desai and Adhvik Mahajan have collaborated for the first time for a short film, Tamas. The film was released on YouTube yesterday. Tamas has been shot using a smartphone by the actors in their respective houses and they did not meet each other due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Rashami Desai and Adhvik Mahajan starrer Tamas review

Tamas starts with Adhvik Mahajan aka Rishi watching PM Modi’s address about the lockdown on his television. He quickly puts the phone down to call his parents who are on their way back home. However, on the other hand, he ends his relationship as a fight between him and his girlfriend turn into an ugly one.

Rishi gets frustrated and tries to jump off the balcony. However, a female voice stops him from behind who asks him if he can help her and her baby out during the lockdown. However, the next morning, the voice tells him that she heard him yell and that is why she said the same. She also revealed that her name is Saina and she does not have a baby.

Over the next few weeks, both Rishi and Saina keep communicating with each other through the wall that they share. During the same period, Saina also gets to know about Rishi’s Islamophobia. However, when Rishi finally meets Saina once the lockdown is lifted, he is met with an eye-opening surprise. The same is a surprise for the viewers too.

The makers behind Tamas have perfectly described how the lockdown disrupted the lives of the people. Rashami's portrayal of Saina was quite nuanced and empathetic. The short film, Tamas aptly explains how even the youth of the country have bits of Islamophobia embedded in them. The film ends with explaining how even the slightest of jokes should not be attempted as they are highly insensitive towards communities.

In a previous interview with a news portal, Rashami Desai had explained how she is excited for Tamas as it is her first short film too. She revealed that the film was shot during the lockdown. Rashami Desai added that she did not think that Adhvik Mahajan would be able to create such a good short film.

Take a look at Rashami Desai starrer Tamas here:

