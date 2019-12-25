Bigg Boss 13: Contestants Rashami Desai And Arhaan Khan's Timeline In BB House

Bigg Boss 13 is turning out to be one of the most vicious and controversial seasons of all time. From fights to love, the contestants have their fans glued in front of the television screens to make them want to know more about everything that is happening in the house, especially about the contestants that they love and support. One of the most controversial duo of Bigg Boss 13 are Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai & Asim Riaz Are Plotting Against Sidharth Shukla? Read Details

Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan's timeline in BB house

Rashami Desai has been part of the show since the very first episode and also has been in the limelight ever since. Arhaan Khan, on the other hand, is a wild card entry who entered much after the show began. If the rumours are to be believed, Rashmi has signed the show for Arhaan because she knew that he was going to be one of the wild card entries in the show. There were also rumours surrounding that they were a couple before they entered Bigg Boss 13. But when Arhaan entered the show, both him and Rashami did not show that they are not a couple but close friends but always used to stand for each other.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla And Rashami Desai Were In A Relationship, Claims Shehnaaz

After a few weeks, Arhaan got evicted from the show but also was soon enough to re-enter the house and as soon as he re-entered, he proposed Rashami. He also later revealed that while he was leaving after the eviction, Rashami whispered "I love you" in his ears. He said that he is ready to take their relationship to another level and also got possessive when Rashami shot the romantic video with Sidharth Shukla. But Rashami's life went topsy-turvy when in Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan made a huge revelation about Arhaan. Salman revealed that Arhaan has a child from his previous marriage and Rashami was unaware about it.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Netizens Divided After Sidharth Shukla And Rashami Desai's Fight

The news broke Rashami's heart and she was extremely upset with it. So Salman Khan himself had to enter the house to sort out their issues and Salman also warned everyone to not bring up that topic henceforth but Arhaan had brought up something about Rashami's personal life for which he was bashed by several people including the host of the show Salman Khan

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai To End Her Relationship With Arhaan Khan Over His Statements?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.