Rashami Desai And Netizens Celebrate '12 Years Of Tapasya' From 'Uttaran' With Old Stills

Rashami Desai's popular televison show Uttaran clocks 12 years, since its release. Celebrating this milestone, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared an IG Story celebrating 12 years of Tapasya, Rashami Desai's character in Uttaran. She shared a collage of throwback pictures from her show. Take a look at Rashami Desai's Instagram post on 12 years of Tapasya.

Rashami Desai celebrates 12 years of Uttaran

Image Credits - Rashami Desai Instagram Stories

Alongside Rashami Desai, the actor's fans and netizens also celebrated 12 years of Tapasya. Several social media users shared posts dedicated to Rashami Desai and her television show, Uttaran. One of Rashami's fan clubs took to their handle and shared a collage of the actor's stills from the serial. Sharing the post on Instagram, the user wrote, "2 YEARS OF TAPASYA THAKUR !! â¤ðŸ˜ 01.12.2020 was a special day, was a day when we all celebrated 12 years of #Tapasya Thakur.â¤ #Tapasya is one of #Rashami's most known and loved character, a character which brought so many popularity to our #Rashamiâ¤". Take a look at Rashami Desai's fan page's post.

Another fan account of the actor shared a video of Rashami from the series. The video also features Nani, alongside Tapasya and the caption read as "12 Years Of Tapasya ðŸ”¥ #rashamidesai". Check out Rashami Desai's video.

In this Instagram post, the users created a collage of Rashami Desai's stills from Uttaran and turned them into a video. The users also added Uttaran's theme song in the background of the video.The caption reads, "2 Years Of UttaranðŸ˜ðŸ’–ðŸ’« #rashamidesai #rashmidesai #rashamians #uttaran #teamrd #immagice #rashamishinesâœ¨ #rythmicrashamiðŸ’ƒ". Watch Rashami Desai's video.

More about Uttaran

Uttaran premiered on Colors TV on December 1, 2008. The show aired on the channel till January 16, 2015. The popular daily soap featured Tina Datta, Rashami Desai, Nandish Sandhu, Rohit Khurana, Sharhaan Singh, Sreejita De, Saurabh Raj Jain, Vikas Bhalla, Mrunal Jain, Ajay Chaudhary and Gaurav S Bajaj in the lead role. Uttaran is considered the third longest-running Indian television series of Colors TV. It was also further dubbed into Tamil as Sindhu Bhairavi and in Malayalam as Valsalyam.

