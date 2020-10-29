Rashami Desai Grooving And Belly Dancing To Dilbar Song, Fans Shower Praises

Indian television actor Rashami Desai is one of the most popular actors in the TV industry. Rashami Desai has also been a part of the Bhojpuri film industry. She is known for her role in the famous Colors channel serial Uttaran. The actor is also known for her dancing skills. Scroll below to watch her grooving and belly dancing to the famous song Dilbar from the movie Sathyameva Jayate.

Also read | Bengali Actor Aparajita Adhya And Her Family Test Positive For COVID-19

Watch Rashami Desai’s video of her dancing to Dilbar

Rashami Desai has proved her mettle as a gifted dancer alongside being an actor. A video has surfaced in which Rashami Desai is belly dancing to the song Dilbar. Wearing a golden cummerbund and a black top and shorts, the actor is seen dancing gracefully to the groovy number.

Also read | Raghava Lawrence's Birthday: Take This Quiz To Test Your Knowledge About The 'Muni' Actor

Fans and followers have commented on this Rashami Desai's video of belly dancing. Many have used fire and heart-eyed emojis to comment on her video. See fan reactions here:

Rashami Desai made her acting debut with the Assamese movie Kanyadaan which released in 2002. She made her Bollywood debut with the movie Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke in the year 2003. She has also starred in the famous Bhojpuri films Gabbar Singh and Kangna Khanke Piya Ke Angna. Rashami Desai has also been a part of many reality shows. She participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Nach Baliye. She also participated in the action reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Also read | What Happened To Anna Kat? Find Out If The Actor Left 'American Housewife'

Also read | Akashdeep Saigal's Birthday: 10 Television Shows Of The Actor You Must Watch

She has also tried her hand at comedy as she participated in many comedy based reality shows. She was a part of Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala, Kahani Comedy Circus Ki, Comedy Nights Live. She also was a part of Kapil Sharma's show when was called Comedy Nights with Kapil.

Rashami Desai’s Instagram gives a sneak-peek into the actor’s life. She lets her 3.7 million fans and followers know of her personal and professional commitments. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor also shares her gorgeous photos from her photoshoots. It is also evident from Rashami Desai’s Instagram that she is a huge foodie.

Image courtesy- @imrashamidesai Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.