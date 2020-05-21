Nia Sharma's Pics Will Take You On A Virtual Trip To The Streets Of Mumbai Amid Lockdown

Apart from her acting prowess, television star Nia Sharma is hailed by fans for her splendid fashion sense. Amid coronavirus lockdown, Nia Sharma is constantly connecting with her fans via social media. The rapid spread of coronavirus has not only created a global disorder but has also resulted in a complete lockdown.

It is difficult for many to stay at home for such a long duration. The urge to step out of the house is carved by many. However, one must not give in to those cravings. Instead one must use this time to pursue new hobbies. If you live in Mumbai and want to step out of the house, these pictures will take you to your favourite location in Mumbai without you having to step out. Here is a collection of pictures Nia Sharma’s pictures on the streets of Mumbai which will give you a virtual tour to those places.

Nia Sharma stepped out donning a white shirt which she paired with black shorts. A few buttons of the shirt from the bottom are left open to add to the drama of her look. Nia Sharma has accessorised her look with thigh-high boots, statement bag and sunglasses.

Nia Sharma opted for a peppy purple gown for one of her photoshoots. The divas gown features a plunging neckline. Nia Sharma has completed her look with dramatic eye makeup and statement jewellery. Wavy har left open rounded off her look.

Here the diva can be seen posing with her Jamai Raja co-star Ravi Dubey in this picture. Both the stars can be striking a pose on while strolling on the streets of Mumbai. Have a look at the picture here:

Few other pics of Nia Sharma:

Nia Sharma’s Professional front

On the work front, Nia Sharma was last seen essaying the role of a Naagin in the supernatural fantasy thriller television show Naagin 4. The show is bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms. The show revolves around the life of a shape-shifting serpent woman. The actor was then replaced by Rashami Desai.

