Rashami Desai, Kapil Sharma And Other Celebs Celebrate Ram Navami With Family

Ram Navami marks the birthday of Lord Ram. This day also marks the end of the spring season Navratri, which begins on Gudi Padwa (Maharashtrian new year). Here’s how these TV celebrities like Deepika Singh and Rashami Desai celebrated the auspicious festival of Ram Navami with their family members.

TV celebrities celebrating Ram Navami

Rashami Desai

Rashami Desai looked beautiful in a golden outfit as she posed under the sun, in her balcony. He wore a large golden jhumkas and a matching mang tikka to complete her look. On the auspicious festival of Ram Navami, Rashami Desai wished her fans joy and harmony.

Deepika Singh

Actor Deepika Singh too celebrated Ram Navami with her in-laws. She shared a picture on her Instagram account, wishing her fans health and prosperity. In the picture were seen Deepika Singh along with her mother-in-law and her sister-in-law.

Debina Bonnerjee

Popular television actor Debina Bonnerjee posted a throwback picture from her show Ramayana. She played the role of goddess Sita while her husband Gurmeet Choudhary played the role of lord ram. Debina Bonnerjee posted the throwback picture wishing her fans a happy Ram Navami.

Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma too celebrated Asthami and Ram Navami with his family. He shared adorable pictures of his daughter Aanayra Sharma.

Aakriti Sharma

Child actor Aakriti Sharma from the popular show Kulfi Kumar Bajewali also celebrated Ram Navami with her family and friends. She shared adorable pictures on her Instagram account wishing her fans a Happy Ram Navami.

