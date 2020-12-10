Rashami Desai & Shaheer Sheikh's Music Video Has Fans' Hearts Even Before Its Release

Singer-music composer Palaash Muchhal took the Internet by storm after he announced a collaboration with popular television actors Rashami Desai and Shaheer Sheikh on an upcoming music video. In no time after the announcement was made, 'Rashami X Shaheer' started trending on Twitter as ardent fans of both the actors got super excited as the duo will be seen sharing the screen space together for the first time ever. Although both Rashami and Shaheer have been a part of Indian television for over a decade, the upcoming music video will mark their first-ever collaboration.

Also Read | Rashami Desai's Fans Gush 'Mirchi' After She Shares Photos Of Her Shoot With Amit Khanna

Fans are excited to see Rashami and Shaheer's on-screen chemistry for the first time

Yesterday, i.e. December 9, 2020, Palaash Mucchal took to his Instagram Story to share a short video clip of Rashami Desai from what appears to be the rehearsals of her collaboration with Shaheer Sheikh on an upcoming music video. After revealing roping in Shaheer for Pal Music's upcoming music video, it was later revealed that Rashami will be seen alongside Shaheer in the music video. Thus, ever since the announcement was made, netizens made 'Rashami X Shaheer' trend on Twitter as ardent fans couldn't hold back but express their excitement to see the actor-duo on screen for the first time ever.

Also Read | Rashami Desai Has A Rib-tickling Response On Having An 'Ideal Life Partner'; Watch

With over a whopping 50k tweets in less than 24 hours, the fandoms of both the popular television actors decided to make them trend on the micro-blogging platform. Thanking both the fandoms for successfully making the actor-duo trend on Twitter, one fan wrote, "Though It's an unplanned trend, both the fandoms have done their best and made this trend successful...a big thanks to all those who had participated in the trend. Let us rock again when the mv releases #ShaheerSheikh #RashamiDesai RASHAMI X SHAHEER". Expressing his excitement about the surprise collaboration, another fan tweeted, "OMG!!! It's unbelievable...I am a huuggeeee fan of Shaheer & I like Rashami too...Super excited for this one. RASHAMI X SHAHEER". One fan also went on to make a cute collage of the duo's pictures and wrote, "Dream Pair finally came true!".

Also Read | Shaheer Sheikh To Sana Khan: Celebrity Weddings That Grabbed Headlines This Week

Check out some other fan reactions below:

Congratulations @TheRashamiDesai for your upcoming Music Video with @Shaheer_S



Its great to see two my favourites are working together, wish you all the luck from all #Hinaholics



Really excited



RASHAMI X SHAHEER #RashamiDesai #HinaKhan #WishlistOnMXPlayer pic.twitter.com/ajblxwN5ip — HINA KHAN FC (@SherrkhanFC) December 9, 2020

Shagun ke 51k done guysâ™¡â™¡â™¡

Both the Fandoms #Rashamians and #Shaheerians did superb in unplanned trend. Surely the Mv is gonna be a big hit as the two very talented actors hv come together. All our best wishes are with u Rash n Shaheer, keep shiningâ™¡â™¡â™¡â™¡



RASHAMI X SHAHEER pic.twitter.com/yZi7xBve3j — ðŠð«ð¢ðð¡ðšðŸ’« (@Kridha_rocks) December 9, 2020

Tweet counts really don't matter.

Honestly today's biggest TV entertainment news is the collab between Rash and Shaheer & I'm not kidding.

Literally everyone is talking about it.



RASHAMI X SHAHEER @TheRashamiDesai @Shaheer_S — Aysha ( The RD FanClub ðŸ’«â¤) (@ayshahabib11) December 9, 2020

Also Read | Shaheer Sheikh & Ruchikaa Kapoor's Wedding Videos And Pics Go Viral On Social Media

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.