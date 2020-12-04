Shaheer Sheikh & Ruchikaa Kapoor's Wedding Videos And Pics Go Viral On Social Media

Television actor Shaheer Sheikh and his long-time girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor tied the knot recently. The pictures and videos from the wedding have gone viral on social media. The couple had a registered marriage and are planning to host a reception in June 2021. Find out more details below.

Shaheer & girlfriend Ruchikaa opt for court marriage

In 2020, many celebrities have tied the knot and created buzz on the internet. The latest celeb couple to join this bandwagon is none other than TV actor Shaheer Sheikh. As per SpotboyE’s report, the couple dated for two years before tying the knot.

Shaheer Sheikh confirmed the news of his court marriage to Ruchikaa in an Instagram post. In this post, Shaheer and his now-wife Ruchikaa posed outside the court. In the picture, they were gazing at each other. Take a look at Shaheer Sheikh’s Instagram post here.

But more than this official confirmation, videos and photos from inside the court have gone viral on Instagram. In one of these viral videos, Ruchikaa and Shaheer are accepting each other as husband and wife in front of the marriage initiator. Soon enough everyone around them start cheering. Watch this video of Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor here.

In another post, the couple is signing their official marriage documents. For this court marriage, the couple chose to dress down and donned simple ethnic outfits. Ruchikaa chose a simple blue coloured kurta set whereas Shaheer Sheikh was dressed in a white kurta. Take a look at these pictures below.

In a second video, Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa are sitting. The two are posing for the cameras. According to the above-mentioned media portal’s report, Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa opted for a court marriage due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to DNA's report, the couple is planning to have an official wedding ceremony in June 2021. The couple already hosted two intimate ceremonies in Jammu and Mumbai. In Jammu, the ceremony took place at Shaheer’s house. Whereas, the second intimate ceremony took place at Ruchikaa’s residence in Mumbai.

