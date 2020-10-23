Rashami Desai Channels Inner Maharashtrian, Flaunts 'fearless' Marathi Mulgi Look

Popular television actor Rashami Desai has channelled her inner fashionista this festive season as the Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke fame is serving various ethnic looks on her Instagram handle each day. After flaunting her stunning 'UP ki beauty' avatar on social media, Desai made jaws drop with her Marathi mulgi look today. Earlier this morning, the 34-year-old shared a streak of pictures from her latest photoshoot on Instagram as she posed in a nauvari saree sporting a full-fledged Maharashtrian look.

Rashami Desai's photos as Marathi mulgi

On October 23, 2020, Rashami Desai left netizens stunned as she channelled her inner Maharashtrian in her latest Instagram post. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor looked nothing less than resplendent in a green and maroon nauvari saree with hints of gold. Desai paired her nauvari saree with opulent golden jewellery comprising a choker neckpiece, statement golden earrings, Dholki Mala, green and gold bangles and a nose ring.

Adding more authenticity to her Maharashtrian look, Rashmi also didn't miss out on a red half-moon-shaped bindi, intricate Mehendi designs on her hands and feet along with a golden kamarband. The film and television actor rounded off her breath-taking look with a gajra as her hair was tied in a tight bun along with smokey eyes and nude lips. To add a pinch of western fusion to her ensemble, Rashami Desai complemented her nauvari look with a pair of golden stilettos. Along with sporting a 'fearless' Marathi mulgi look, the former Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant also gave an important life lesson to her fans.

Desai spoke about the importance of self-respect in the caption of her latest Instagram post to shed light on a key life lesson as she wrote, "If you wanna become fearless choose self-respect first...Never do it or receive it (sic)".

Check out Rashami Desai's Instagram post below

Meanwhile, apart from the Maharashtrian look, Rashami Desai has served fans with several other traditional looks on the occasion of Navratri. Desai has rocked a Rajasthani look, Bengali look, South-Indian look and a North Indian look as well. Her experimentation with all the Indian looks has been garnering a lot of praise from netizens online.

