Rashami Desai Spotted In Fun & Quirky Avatar, Offers To Take Paparazzi On Chai Date

Bigg Boss 13 fame Rashami Desai was recently spotted by a paparazzi as she headed out with her mother. The actor also indulged in fun banter with the paparazzi and it is sure it to melt your heart. Fans are sure going to go gaga on seeing this sweet video.

In the video, Rashami can be seen walking towards the building sporting a light yellow embroidered kurta along with white pants. She also completed her look with an oxidised statement jewellery piece and opted for a curly hairdo, well-done brows and dewy makeup. In the video, one can hear Rashami and the paparazzi can be seen talking about not wearing a mask on and then indulged in a sweet banter. Rashami then tells him that she is going to take him on a ‘chai date’ and he sounded very happy about it.

Along with the video, the paparazzi also wrote about the same. The paparazzi wrote, “Sweet #rashmidesai going to take our pap for a chai date”. Take a look at the video below.

Seeing this post, fans could not stop themselves from commenting on the post. The post received several likes and comments. Some of the users praised her for her stunning looks, while some went on to express how lovely and a kind person she is. One of the users wrote, “Wow thanks viral for this cute video Rashami ma'am looking cute and beautiful”, “she is an angelic beauty”. Take a look at the comment section below.

Apart from this post, the actor goes on to share several other pictures, videos, stories, and more, giving fans a glimpse into her professional life. Taking to her Instagram handle, Rashami shared a picture of her in a stunning avatar. In the picture, the actor can be seen sporting a white glossy suit dress with a plunging neckline. Along with the post, the actor also wore a quirky statement piece that will remind you of her ‘Naagin’ days. Rashami sported a dangler snake earring and a quirky ring. The actor also opted for a fish braid hairstyle, well-done brows, blush pink eyes, and nude lips.

On the work front

Rashami was part of the Naagin 4 cast. She had garnered heaps of praise from fans and viewers for her portrayal in the much-acclaimed show. However, due to this big break on all the shows due to the lockdown, the makers had decided to revamp the show and Rashami was then no longer be a part of Naagin 5.

