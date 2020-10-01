Rashami Desai Opens Up About Her Latest Bold Pictures; Says Thrilled To See The Response

Popular TV actor Rashami Desai is recently in news for posting a few bold pictures of herself on social media. In a recent interview, she opened up about the pictures and shared her feelings as to how she felt after receiving the unexpected response from her fans. Take a look at her recent pictures and how she responded to them.

Rashami Desai’s bold new look

In the latest interview with SpotboyE, Rashami Desai was asked how she convinced herself for such bold clicks. In response, she said that she had always been wearing such clothes but people mostly remembered her for her TV avatars. She also added that she used to wear similar clothes in the Bigg Boss house and she was glad that she was trying different looks. She also quipped that ‘people are loving it' and she was 'happy' with the response.

Further, she was asked about whether she was trying to break free from her on-screen image. She responded that since she was an actor, she wanted to play different roles and that’s what she had been trying to do by looking for something even more strong and amazing. She added how the pandemic made her realise that certain changes were required and she was working towards them.

The actor was later asked about what response she got for her bold pictures that were recently posted online and whether there were any compliments that made her day. Rashami Desai answered that she was extremely thrilled to see the unexpected response on her pictures. She mentioned how her friends told her that this change in her was required way back. She added that her fans have been showering love and appreciation on her social media and every compliment that she received was very special. She said how truly blessed she felt to be surrounded by such people in her life that consists of her family, friends and most importantly her fans.

Many of her friends and fans reacted to her latest bold pictures that she shared on social media. Here are a few ones from her Instagram comment section.

Image Source- Rashami Desai Instagram

