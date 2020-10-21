Rashami Desai Flaunts Her 'Bengali Girl' Look For Navratri, Says 'Spread Love'

On October 20, Rashami Desai took to Instagram and posted a slew of pictures that featured her in a red silk saree, draped in the traditional Bengali way. Rashami opted for a Bengali girl look, this Navratri. In the photos, Desai could be seen wearing a bold lip colour. More so, the actor also went on to wear white and red bindis that are a part of the Bengali tradition.

She accessorised her look with red bangles and applied dark eye makeup. In one of the photos, Rashami was seen holding the diya. Sharing the pictures, the actor wrote, "Spread love". As soon as Rashami Desai's Instagram post was up, fans of the star rushed to comment on the pics.

Actors Supriya Shukla, Karan Kundrra, Sakshi Gulati and Rajev Paul complimented Rashami's look. A user wrote, "Red is such an interesting colour to correlate with emotion because it's on both ends of the spectrum". Another fan penned, "Killing it and how. Loved the series". Many simply dropped hearts and fire emotions on Rashami Desai's photos. Her post hit 2 lakh likes in no time.

Rashami's 'Bengali girl' look

On the third day of Navratri, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor opted for a white traditional outfit. By the looks of the photos, Rashami dressed up as a South Indian bride. Her hair plait had a huge flower garland on it. Apart from this, she also wore heavy jewellery and makeup. "WHITE is known for purity and positivity but I feel it’s also manipulation and New beginning", she wrote on Instagram.

On the work front, Rashami Desai made her digital debut with the short-film, Tamas, alongside Adhvik Mahajan. Tamas is directed by Adhvik who is also the writer, producer and director of photography for the film. When Desai shared the motion poster of the movie, she wrote, "During these testing times we have faced isolation, loneliness & even desperation. But life always finds a way. Relationships can develop in the unlikeliest of places and when you least expect them. This is a story of one such relationship made all by heart for the heart. Please give your Love guys."

