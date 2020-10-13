Rashami Desai Strikes A Sultry Pose In Her Yellow Floral Bustier And White Sarong

Actor Rashami Desai recently took to Instagram to upload a couple of artistic pictures of herself. The actor was seen sporting a bustier adorned with yellow flowers and a stunning white sarong. Take a look at her post and see how fans responded to the same.

Rashmi's new flowery post

In the first picture, fans can see the actor lying down on the floor. She is sporting a bright yellow flower bustier and a white sarong with a split. Rashami Desai opted for minimal jwellery and makeup. She is seen having a stern expression as she looks into the camera. In the next picture, fans can see the actor standing. She is seen sporting pink shoes in the picture. Rashmi added in her caption how she feels the direction of a person is important than speed.

Many fans liked and commented on the post. A few fans thought the actor looked 'graceful' and others added that she looked 'stunning'. Take a look at the comments that Rashami Desai's post garnered:

Pic Credit: Rashami Desai's Instagram

The picture was clicked by Amit Khanna and he had many other pictures of the star on his profile. In one picture, she could be seen lying down on the steps. The actor looked quite stunning as per comments on the post. In the caption, the photographer mentioned that it was a pleasure shooting the actor. Take a look:

In another post, she could be seen smiling. Many fans also liked and commented on this post. Take a look:

Rashami Desai's Instagram

Rashami Desai is very active on her Instagram and keeps uploading many posts to keep her fans and followers updated. In her last post, fans could see a profile picture of the actor. She sported bold make-up and looked gorgeous. Rashami added in her caption - 'Stay wonderful' (sic). Take a look at her post:

In another post, she can be seen in a white and blue kurta. The post was captioned - 'Me and my feelings are planing for vacation' (sic). Take a look:

Promo Pic Credit: Rashami Desai's Instagram

