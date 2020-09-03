Rashami Desai Gives A Dignified Reply To A Troll Who Claims To Be ‘Siddharth Shukla Fan’

Rashami Desai has never shied away from clapping back at haters. The actor and former Big Boss 13 contestant responded to a mean hater once again through a tweet. The actress responded while maintaining her calm and roping elements of sarcasm in the comments section. Rashami Desai’s comment received praise and admiration from her fans on Twitter.

Rashami Desai claps back at a hater on Twitter

A mean, abusive Twitter user, who had Sidharth Shukla’s display picture and claimed to be a fan of the actor took to Twitter to write, “Rashami is the reason to make Sidharth Shukla’s life hell for the six months they were together on Bigg Boss 13". The Twitter account even used abuses to pour hate on Rashami. However, Rashami Desai reacted in the most dignified way.

Rashami Desai used a screenshot of the post and shared it on her own account. She wrote, “Thank you for your blessing. Waking up to this is a big thing!!!! I am grateful to you that you actually thought of me in your busy lifestyle Folded hands. My family is num and people who hate me I’m sure must be happy after reading this.” Rashami Desai’s response was elegant and chic as per many followers of the actor. She received several reactions from her fans.

Check out the reply posted by Rashami Desai on Twitter

Check out some fan reactions on Rashami Desai’s hater

Love you Rashami â¤â¤â¤

Just Ignore the Haters ðŸ¤§ðŸ¤§ðŸ¤§

We all Love you â¤â¤â¤#RashamiDesai pic.twitter.com/vqO9UppxZB — AÉ³αÉ³áƒ§α VÒ½É¾É±α â™¡ (@Cutipie_Ananya) September 3, 2020

One fan wrote some encouraging message for Rashami

Rashmi ye dekho kitna achha edit he agar ap half hour bhi twitter pe aayi to itne sare edits vm banate he apke fan unko like reply karo...haters ko ignore kr sakte ho first tym apka twitter like dekha hardly ak do tweet like karti ho fans ki that's not fair..focus on love dear — ð“¡ð“ªð“­ð“±ð“²ð“´ð“ª ðŸ’• ð“¢ð“²ð“­ð“±ð“ªð“»ð“½ð“± (@SidKiRadhika) September 3, 2020

This fan asked the actress to ignore all the haters on Twitter and focus on the bright

Stay happy n prosperous. Ignore haters focus on those who loves you#RashamiDesai #Rashamians pic.twitter.com/2AGovx1HSc — Ban (@ban8832) September 3, 2020

Rashami Desai reportedly bought a luxe car recently. She shared pictures with the vehicle on her Instagram. One of the most favourite things of the actress to do is go for a drive in the rain and have a cup of tea while observing the outside as per her recent Instagram post. She also shared her 'personal stalker's' adorable picture on her Instagram account. It was none other than her adorable little puppy. She shared a picture from her house.

Check out her post here-

