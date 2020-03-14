Sidharth Shukla's Statements That Reveal How His Equation With Rashami Desai Evolved

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai have been friends and enemies on the reality show Bigg Boss 13. The two of them have been a trending topic on the internet since the show began airing. Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai gained immense popularity after their stint in Bigg Boss 13.

From digging out past, passing sarcastic remarks to also getting physically abusive, the two of them have done it all in one of the most controversial seasons of Bigg Boss. Towards the end of the show, the situation seemed to change as they were seen sharing a good bond between them.

According to an entertainment portal, here are some of the comments that Sidharth Shukla made on Rashami Desai that show their evolved relationship.

On his bond with Rashami Desai after Bigg Boss 13

After the end of the show when Sidharth Shukla won, he was asked about his equation with Rashami Desai. He said that they share a cordial equation now and he is someone who likes to move ahead in life. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor also said that he likes to have a very peaceful relationship with everyone around him.

His take on Rashami Desai's personal life

Sidharth Shukla didn’t interfere in Rashami Desai’s personal matters inside the Bigg Boss house. However, the actor commented once on her breakup with Arhaan Khan. Sidharth had said that Rashami trusted someone deeply but he cheated on her. He had also said that relationships are based on trust and transparency. Later, he was asked about if he tried to talk to Rashami it after the show to which he replied that he doesn’t want to get into that space.

On his spats with Rashami

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai were involved in some of the ugliest fights in the history of the reality show. Recently, he opened up about the same in a media interaction. He said that he laughs at those fights now and hopes that his bond with Rashami is much better now.

On getting back with his co-star on screen

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai are one of the most popular on-screen couples of the television industry. Their show Dil Se Dil Tak was received well by the audience and fans are eager to see them on screen again. He was also asked about whether he would like to work with Rashami Desai again. He said that if a good project comes ahead they will think about it and he cannot firmly comment on it as of now.

