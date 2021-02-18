Rashami Desai Shares Her 'Dil Chahta Hai' Moment And BFF Devoleena Is All Hearts

Actor Rashami Desai is currently having the time of her life in Himachal Pradesh as she jetted off for a getaway to celebrate her birthday in the mountain state of western Himalayas. The Naagin 4 actor also recently made headlines after she crashed television pal Ankita Lokhande and her beau Vicky Jain's romantic Valentine's Day dinner date. Now, on Wednesday, Rashami shared her 'Dil Chahta Hai' moment with fans in an Instagram Reel as she wanders around the picturesque surroundings of Himachal Pradesh.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is all-hearts for Rashami Desai's wanderlust

After shelling out major vacay goals with a couple of "creating memory" photographs from her trip to Himachal Pradesh, Rashami Desai has given fans a sneak-peek into her travel diaries, yet again, in a 'wanderlust' video on Instagram. Yesterday, i.e. February 17, 2021, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor shared an Instagram Reel, wherein she is seen taking a stroll in a steep road up the mountainsides, surrounded by lush greenery. In the video clip, Rashami looked nothing less than ravishing as she rocked a bright red oversized jacket over a black sweatshirt and black pants, paired with a matching red beanie, white sneakers and a grey scarf.

Sharing the video on Instagram, she captioned it writing, "Wish I could just â®â–¶ï¸â¯âºâ© (sic)". Soon after Rashami Desai's video surfaced on Instagram, ardent fans of the actor couldn't stop gushing over it. Furthermore, even her television contemporary Devoleena Bhattacharjee went all-hearts in the comment section of her post.

Check out Rashami Desai's Instagram Reel below:

In a day from posting, her Instagram Reel has garnered over 625k views and more than 100k likes. In addition to that, fans also flocked to the comment section of her IG post to shower the diva with heaps of compliments. Take a look at some reactions by fans below:

Meanwhile, Rashami Desai had joined Ankita Lokhande and beau Vicky Jain in Shimla for a dinner date on Valentine's Day 2021. The Pavitra Rishta actor had also shared glimpses of their date on Instagram Stories to wish her pal a "Happy Birthday" and also went on to express that she is Rashami's forever Valentine. Ankita also gave fans a peek into their singing session as the trio crooned to Arijit Singh and Alka Yagnik's chartbuster song 'Tum Saath Ho'.

Have a look:

