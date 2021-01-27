Rashami Desai Shares Pictures In A Glitzy Ensemble; Fans Go Gaga Over It

Rashami Desai has shared pictures from one of her latest photoshoots on her Instagram account today on January 27, 2021. As soon as the pictures were posted, Rashami Desai's Instagram filled with a lot of love-filled comments from her fans and followers. Read along and take a look at Rashami Desai's photos and more.

Also Read: Rashami Desai Dazzles In Rainbow Dress, Fans Say 'you Look So Elegant'

Rashami Desai says "Let’s Play"

Rashami Desai dazzled up her Instagram feed with a post in baby pink ensemble today morning on January 27, 2021. She wore a corset under a front open embellished jacket and an organza collar on top of a pleated high-slit skirt. The look was complemented with a pair of silver heels as well as glitter eye makeup, nude lips and small earrings. Desai flaunted her slit in the first picture while the second was a close-up shot.

She kept her caption short and wrote, “Let’s Play” along with her outfit details. Fans and followers have dropped love under the post which has received 96k likes within two hours of being shared. Take a look at some of the comments here.

Also Read: Ankita Lokhande Shares Unseen Happy Moments With Sushant Singh Rajput & His Family

Rashami Desai’s Instagram

The actor is quite active on her Instagram and enjoys a huge fan base which is referred to as #Rashmians. She reached the milestone of 4 million followers in December. Celebrating the milestone, she wrote, “A BIG #ThankYou to everyone for being my reason to look forward to the next and making this Milestone achievable! This wouldn’t have been possible without your constant Love & Support!”.

On the work front

Desai was last seen on TV playing the role of Shalakha Dev Parekh/Nayantara in Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel in 2020. She also appeared in the shows Ladies Vs Gentleman and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Rashami shared screen space with Shaheer Shaikh, Sana Khan and Palash Muchhal for the music video of song Ab Kya Jaan Legi Meri, which was sung by Muchhal and released on December 24, 2020. She also played the role of Sania in the short film Tamas, which was written, directed and shot by Adhvik Mahajan.

Also Read: 'Uttaran' Cast: Transformation Of Rashami Desai, Tina Datta & Others Is Shocking

Also Read: Are Rashami Desai And Vikas Gupta Related? Rashami Denies Rumours

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.