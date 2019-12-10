Bigg Boss 13: Mastermind Vikas Gupta Lashes Out At Rashami Desai And Asim Riaz

Bigg Boss is one of the most controversial and popular Indian television reality game shows. The show is hosted by Salman Khan. Bigg Boss has reached its 13th season which is telecast on Colors channel. The house of Bigg Boss is not only about friendships, drama, and yelling but also consists of ugly fights. This season is quite different from the previous seasons, as it has much uglier fights and controversies around them, which has created a buzz among the audience.

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Vindu Dara Singh Upset With Rashami Desai Grabbing Headlines?

This season has also the most number of wild card entries compared to previous seasons. Recently, Bigg Boss 11's Mastermind Vikas Gupta has made his entry in the house again as a contestant. As per reports, this is happening for the first time in Bigg Boss that a contestant from previous seasons is given another chance to play as a contestant.

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tulli And Vishal Aditya Singh Rekindle Romance?

Vikas Gupta lashes out

Vikas Gupta was given the title of a mastermind for his intelligent game plans in Bigg Boss season 11. He is now back in Bigg Boss 13 with his new skills and masterstrokes to his contestants and he just did it. In the recent promo that was released by the makers, it is shown that Bigg Boss has announced the captaincy task where the letters for the housemates have come from their loved ones. But Vikas Gupta takes away the chit from Rashami Desai's hand and spoils it for her. He then becomes the captaincy contender with this stunt. Later Asim Riaz lashes out at Rashami Desai and tells her that it is her finger that has been injured and not her mouth. She should have spoken up. Vikas Gupta then says, 'Main bhi yaha khelne aya hu'. Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla who is watching the contestants laugh out and praise Vikas Gupta's masterstroke. Watch the promo here.

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Feels That Arhaan Khan Is Taking Advantage Of Rashami Desai

Also read | Bigg Boss 13 | Dec 9 Update | Sidharth Shukla Exits BB House For Medical Treatment

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Bursts Out In Tears After Sidharth Shukla Exits

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.