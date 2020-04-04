Rashami Desai Shares Glimpse Of Her 'quarantine Training' As She Learns To Play Guitar

The celebrity fraternity, while abiding by the rules of the Coronavirus lockdown, is making sure that they keep their fans entertained by their social media presence. From flaunting their cooking skills on social media to updating their fans with all the fun activities they have been indulging in since COVID-19 lockdown, they have given glimpses of all. Recently, Bigg Boss 13 fame Rashami Desai gave her fans an update of how she is spending her quarantine learning a new musical instrument.

Rashami Desai shared a video on her Instagram where she is seen learning guitar from her nephew. In the video, the actor is seen holding a guitar while she slowly pulls the strings of the guitar to understand how it is played. The actor's nephew is seen guiding her and also making fun of her when she does it in the wrong way. The actor also added some funny texts in the video like, "intense focus, trying to figure out how a guitar works". At the end of the video, some overwhelming messages were displayed like, "today's moments make tomorrow's memories" and "are you making memories with your family".

Rashami Desai also complemented this sweet post with a beautiful caption, "Life is too short. Don’t miss the opportunity to create beautiful memories 😇🍀 Trying to Find happiness in moments like these ❤ I absolutely love learning new things, and what better time than this? Let's use this time to do everything we dreamt of doing but didn't have the time for it! 😍 How are you keeping yourself busy during quarantine?"

Amid lockdown, Rashami Desai has been on an off from her busy schedules and is spending a lot of time with her family. The actor has been constantly sharing pictures with her family. She has also been exploring her gallery to find some old gems from her initial career days. Rashami Desai also shared a picture with her mom and mentioned how memorable this time of staying home has been as she is spending it with her mom.

