Rashami Desai Opens Up About Strained Relationship With Her Mother

Rashami Desai was undoubtedly one of the most popular contests of Bigg Boss 13. She became the third-runner up of the popular show. Now, almost a fortnight after the show ended, the actor has opened up about her strained relationship with her family, especially her mother, Rasila Desai. In a recent interview, Rashami Desai opened-up about her relationship with her mother. Here is all you need to know:

Rashami Desai on her relationship with her mother

In the interview with an online portal, Rashami Desai revealed that two major reasons behind the differences with her mother were communication gap and generation gap. Moreover, Rashami started working in the entertainment industry at a very young age and got busy with work, which was another reason behind their differences. She then went on to say that it was during the family week in Bigg Boss 13 she realised that her mother and family have always supported her and wished for her well-being.

"Everything is fine with my family now," says Rashami Desai

In the interview, Rashami Desai revealed that she buried the hatchet with her mother Rasila Desai and her family and have and decided to move on. She also revealed that after the culmination of Bigg Boss 13, she met her mother Rasila Desai and her family and in a long chat, solved all the misunderstandings of the past. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor also revealed that now everything is fine with her family.

