‘I Tried My Level Best’: Rashami Desai On Her Divorce With Ex-husband Nandish Sandhu

Rashami Desai is one of the most popular TV celebrities as she has appeared in a number of television shows. Her most recent outing was in Bigg Boss where she had a fairly good run before getting evicted. Recently, in an interview with a popular news portal, the actor opened up about her divorce with ex-husband Nandish Sandhu and how it had affected her.

Rashami Desai says ‘I tried my level best’

Rashami revealed that it was an extremely difficult phase for both of them; however, she is happy knowing that both are doing well in their respective spaces at present. Rashami went on to say that she tried really hard to make the marriage work. However, things had their own course and the inevitable happened, and they had to part ways with each other, she was quoted as saying. Rashami also revealed that during her divorce, she went through a period of depression.

Rashami kept insisting that she did not want the separation from the person she loved so dearly. However, she had to come to terms with reality and Rashami revealed that she was the first person who insisted upon the divorce.

The couple got divorced in 2016 after being together for nearly four years. Rashami revealed that they used to argue and fight over a lot of things during their marriage period. She revealed that currently, they both are much happier than they were together.

She also added that she meets her ex-husband every now and then at a party or a function and they cordially greet each other and have no complaints at all.

Rashami and Nandish fell in love on the sets of their television show Uttaran. They got married in 2012. In 2015, the duo participated in a dance reality show. However, they parted ways soon after the show ended.

