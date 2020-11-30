World AIDS Day 2020 Theme, History And Significance

World AIDS Day 2020 is celebrated across the globe on December 1, 2020. The world has made significant process in the healthcare sector till now but HIV is still a major public health issue. The World AIDS Day aims at creating awareness about the Acquired Immuno Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS). People are vulnerable to various infections and diseases after being positive for the Human Immunodeficiency Virus.

HIV is found in the tissues and is transmitted in various ways like blood, semen, breast milk, etc. It is one of the sexually transmitted diseases and can also spread through the blood of an infected person among other things. As the World AIDS Day 2020 will be celebrated tomorrow, a lot of people have been wondering about the World AIDS Day 2020 theme, World AIDS Day significance and its history. For all the people who are curious about the day, here is everything you need to know about it.

World AIDS Day 2020 theme

According to hiv.gov, the World AIDS Day 2020 theme is “Ending the HIV/AIDS Epidemic: Resilience and Impact”. Every year the day is celebrated on different themes. Every year, the organizations and individuals around the world bring attention to the HIV epidemic, endeavour to increase HIV awareness and knowledge, speak out against HIV stigma, and call for an increased response against the disease.

World AIDS Day history

World AIDS Day history dates back to 1987 as the day was first celebrated in that year by James W. Bunn and Thomas Netter. The two were public information officers for the Global Programme on AIDS at the WHO in Geneva. They took their idea to Director of the Global Programme on AIDS, Dr Jonathan Mann. Dr Mannn was impressed with the idea and approved it. After that World AIDS Day is being celebrated annually on December 1.

World AIDS Day significance

World AIDS Day holds a great significance as there are an estimated 38 million people who have the virus globally according to WorldAIDSDay.org. Despite the virus only being identified in 1984, more than 35 million people have died of HIV or AIDS. People still do not know the facts about how to protect themselves and others. Also, stigma and discrimination remain a reality for many people living with the condition. Observing World AIDS Day is important as it reminds people and governments that HIV has not gone away and there is a vital need for increasing awareness, fighting prejudice and also improving education.

