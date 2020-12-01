World Aids Day 2020: See Some Quotes, Poster, Slogans To Share On December 1st

World AIDS Day is observed on December 1st every year. The day was first observed in 1988 after which each year several organizations and individuals across the world come together on this day to increase HIV awareness. It is on this day that the people speak about the stigma around HIV and why it is necessary for people to create awareness about the disease.

The aim is to end the spread of the HIV disease as much as possible by creating awareness on the World's AIDS Day. This year the theme of World AIDS Day 2020 is "Global solidarity, shared responsibility." Read on for quotes, slogans and poster on World AIDS Day 2020.

World AIDS day Quotes

"The most important thing in illness is never to lose heart." -Nikolai Lenin

"Dare to reach out your hand into the darkness, to pull another hand into the light." -Norman B. Rice

Give a child love, laughter and peace, not AIDS

"It is bad enough that people are dying of AIDS, but no one should die of ignorance." -Elizabeth Taylor

"Promise me you'll always remember: You're braver than you believe and stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think." -A. A. Milne

World AIDS day slogans

One must be careful to open your eyes before AIDS closes it.

Let us give publicity to H.I.V./AIDS and not hide it, because the only way to make it appear like a normal illness like TB, like cancer, is always to come out and say somebody has died because of H.I.V./AIDS, and people will stop regarding it as something extraordinary.

Make your voice a potent weapon to create beautiful earth, one without AIDS.

Make AIDS your worst enemy in the world, win the fight against aids.

In the eyes of aids, everyone is equal; any of us could get it.

Prevention is far better than cure, especially in case of something which does not have a cure.

Exclude AIDS, not the people living with it.

Strengthen the support to weaken the spread of AIDS.

World AIDS day poster

In story Image credits: Shutterstock

